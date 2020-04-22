Lucas County Testing Options for COVID-19

As states across the country begin easing restrictions to open up their economies, Lucas County is making a push to increase testing opportunities for those who are symptomatic, a key component of our community’s eventual return to normalcy.

“In our current state of the coronavirus pandemic, testing is most appropriate for individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19,” says ProMedica’s Vice President of Quality and Patient Safety Dr. Brian Kaminski. “Developing an understanding of disease prevalence in our community is dependent upon prioritizing and testing individuals who feel they may have symptoms of the disease.”

If you think you are experiencing symptoms— a temperature of 100.4 Fahrenheit or greater, a cough, chills, muscle pain, loss of taste, loss of smell and/or shortness of breath— it is important to be tested as soon as possible. We’ve gathered details on the current testing facilities in our area, some of which even include drive-through options.

Rite Aid on Airport Highway is offering free drive-through testing by appointment only from now until Sunday, May 31. This location is now open to any individuals experiencing symptoms. Those being tested will be able to take a self-administered swab test with the guidance of a pharmacist, all without having to exit the vehicle. Results are reported in three to five days. You can make an appointment on the Rite Aid website. Testing is administered from 9am-5pm daily. Rite Aid, 7225 Airport Hwy, Holland. 419-866-8943. riteaid.com

Walmart is also providing free drive-through, self-administered testing for anyone with COVID-19 systems from Wednesday, April 29 until Sunday, May 31 (possibly longer, if necessary). Visit the testing website for a pre-screening and to make the mandatory appointment. You’ll have the results emailed to you within four to five days. Metroparks Hawkins Farmhouse, 5434 Bancroft St. myquestcovidtest.com

Neighborhood Health Association: Nexus Healthcare Center – This location has both drive-through and walk-up options to test people with COVID-19 symptoms, but only those who live in the following zip codes: 43602, 43604, 43605, 43606, 43607, 43608, 43609, 43610, 43611, 43620, and parts of 43528. It’s free and by appointment only from now until further notice. Call for pre-screening and to make an appointment. NHA: Nexus Healthcare Center, 1415 Jefferson Ave. 419-214-5700. nhainc.org

Neighborhood Health Association: Navarre Park Family Care Center is a free drive-through or walk-up testing option for anyone with symptoms, and it is particularly helpful for people who speak Spanish is their primary language. Call for a pre-screening and mandatory appointment. Available for people living in the following zip codes: 43602, 43604, 43605, 43606, 43607, 43608, 43609, 43610, 43611, 43620, and parts of 43528. Open until further notice. Navarre Park Family Care Center, 1020 Varland Ave. 419-214-5700. nhainc.org



Visit the Lucas County Health Department Facebook page and their website, lucascountyhealth.com, for further updates.