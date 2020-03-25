How Clean Is Your Car? Sanitize Your Vehicle At Yark

So, you’re doing everything as directed during this Stay at Home ordered time. You’re staying home. You’re wearing a face mask while in public. You’re washing your hands a dozen times a day. You’re disinfecting all the surfaces in your home.

But what about your vehicle?

Leave it to the pros

If you have an essential job, need to run essential errands, or want to be prepared for emergencies, you should be just as cautious of the surfaces in your car as you are with the ones you touch outside of your home.

The germs and viruses that you’re exposed to when you’re out can follow you back into your car. And sure, you can take Lysol or Clorox to the parts of your vehicle that you touch on a daily basis, such as your steering wheel, gear shift, seats, dashboard knobs, cup holders, and more, but it’s easy to miss all of the nooks and crannies of your vehicle’s interior where germs might hide.

Make sure your vehicle is a safe and clean space by letting the professionals handle a thorough spring sanitization.

Yark Automotive is currently offering vehicle sanitization services using Transform, a non-marking, EPA/FDA-approved formula that kills 99.9% of bacteria, including Coronavirus, in only five seconds. Not only does the service sanitize all surfaces, but it also eliminates odors and inhibits the growth of mold and mildew.

Free for frontline workers

As a special thank you to those keeping our community safe and healthy, Yark is providing the Transform vehicle disinfection for FREE to law enforcement, EMTs, healthcare and other frontline employees. Both personal and professional vehicles, such as police cars, fire trucks and ambulances, are eligible.

Interested frontline workers, with a badge or proof of employment, can receive the service at Yark Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat, Yark Toyota, or Yark Chevrolet service departments from 10am-5pm, Monday through Friday. Call 419-842-7990 or visit yarkauto.com for more information and to set up an appointment.

For non-frontline workers, the service is available for $29.95 + tax and shop supplies.

More special offers

Free vehicle disinfection is just one of Yark’s special offers. Frontline and essential workers can also take advantage of:

Priority scheduling.

20% off repairs and maintenance and priority service scheduling to all medical workers, first responders and workers in other essential businesses at all Yark Automotive locations.

In addition, Yark is offering all customers 10% off repairs and maintenance at all Yark Automotive locations. Senior citizens can also set up senior-only appointments.

Some restrictions apply. Please see the dealer for additional details.

For more information, call 419-842-7990 or visit yarkauto.com