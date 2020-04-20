Hayes Museum offers visitors a slew of online experiences

It has been more than a month since the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums in Fremont have had to close to the public due to the COVID-19 crisis. However, the Museum is hoping to keep visitors busy with a selection of online offerings available through its official website, from virtual exhibits and collections to staff members reading books to children.

Among the online goodies available for those impatient to return to Spiegel Grove:

A virtual, 3D tour of the Hayes museum, including a special scavenger hunt for kids

A video tour of the first floor of the Hayes home

Videos of the Museum’s campus called “Moments of Zen,” featuring the sights and sounds of Spiegel Grove and the wildflowers of the museum area

Photos documenting the history of Lake Erie and Cedar Point in offerings from the museum’s Charles E. Frohman collection

A special look at the Museum’s latest exhibit, “Ohio: An Unnatural History,” led by curator Kevin Moore

Videos featuring Hayes executive director Christie Weininger reading books to children, including The White House Easter Egg Roll and the Good Night stories

As mentioned, the Museum continues to work on adding more options to its virtual activities page in the coming days. But above all, the site says, the Museum is excited to eventually be able to host visitors once again.

“We miss you. Our squirrels miss you. We can’t wait to welcome you back to the Grove,” the Hayes website said.