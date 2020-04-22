Feed the family with these take-home meals from 14 area restaurants

Tired of cooking at home for you and the kids yet again during the age of social distancing? Why not take a break and enjoy an evening of restaurant fare instead? With all the area restaurants still providing takeout and delivery, there are plenty of options for eating great at home without having to cook yourself. And many of these great area restaurants offer family deals so you can feed the whole household without breaking your wallet.

608 Adams St., 419-214-1819.

Available: 10am-4pm, Monday-Friday.

Treat the family to some of the area’s best fried chicken, served with coleslaw, mac & cheese, mashed potatoes and brownies on the side. Feed 4-6 adults and kids for only $40.

Various locations. 419-885-1000.

Available: 9am-6pm, Monday-Friday; 9am-4pm, Saturday & Sunday.

Barry’s offers two free kids’ meals per adult meal, letting the young ones choose between a bagel with cream cheese, a cup of soup, mac & cheese, peanut butter and jelly bagel, or a pizza bagel.

6130 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg. 419-873-6590.

Available: 11am-8pm, Monday-Saturday; 4-8pm, Sunday.

The Levis Commons staple offers a limited menu for curbside delivery, so why not treat the kids to some Applewood Smoked Bacon or the delicious Benchmark Burger?

1320 Levis Commons Blvd., 419-872-6100

Available: Noon-8pm, daily.

The delicious Italian restaurant is offering “Pronto Packs,” featuring an entree, salad, and freshly baked bread with a side of Biaggi’s utterly amazing butter for dipping. The packs serve 4-5 people and start at only $50.

601 Monroe St., 419-418-2339.

Available: 3-7pm, Monday-Saturday.

Flexibility is the name of the game at Blarney’s, with family dinners available at different prices for different sizes of family— from $40 for a family of four to $75 for a family of eight.

1842 Woodville Rd., Oregon. 419-693-0862.

Available: 3-7:30pm, Monday-Saturday.

Craving some of Cousino’s trademark steaks for you and the whole family? The steakhouse is offering hand-cut aged steaks— everything from sirloin, New York strip, Porterhouse and more— that you can take home and prepare yourself.

219 Golden Gate Plz., Maumee. 419-887-0211.

Available: 11am-8pm, daily.

If you’re craving good Mexican food, consider El Salto’s family packs, with tacos or burritos starting at $40, or fajitas for six starting at $50. And all to-go meals come with chips and salsa, to boot.

110 S Evans St., Tecumseh, MI. 517-424-5555.

Available: 4-10pm, Tuesday-Saturday.

From fried chicken to ribs and more, the Station offers a variety of family packs to go every week. Customers can even order ahead for curbside pickup the following day.

Mancy’s Italian Grill

5453 Monroe St., 419-882-9229.

Available: 3-8pm, Monday-Saturday.

Mancy’s Steakhouse

953 Phillips Ave., 419-476-4154.

Available: 11am-7:30pm, Monday-Friday; 3-8pm, Saturday.

Mancy’s Italian and Steakhouse are offering take-home meal kits for an easily prepared feast full of Mancy’s favorites. Italian has a pasta meal kit that serves the whole family for $44.99, and Steakhouse can get you a steak meal kit for $35 or a chicken/salmon/pork chop kit for only $25.

101 Main St., 419-698-2988.

Available: 8:30am-5:30pm, Monday-Friday.

Michael’s does more than just weddings, parties and picnics. They’re currently offering special family meals feeding four to six people for $25. Check their website every week to see what’s on offer.

606 McCord Rd., 419-866-5007.

Available: 4-8pm, Tuesday-Saturday.

Pizzas and pastas and soups, oh my. Whether you’re looking to have dinner delivered, picking it up yourself or dropped off curbside, Rosie’s delectable selection offers a wide variety to choose from, with specials listed weekly on their Facebook page.

4448 Heatherdowns Blvd., 419-382-0615.

Available: 4:30-8pm, Tuesday-Thursday; 4:30-10, Friday & Saturday.

Sebastiano’s scrumptious family meals will fill everyone’s appetite with the best Italian cuisine. Each week’s available meals are posted weekly on Facebook, and can sell out quickly, so check in on Monday to place your order.

2 S Saint Clair St., 419-243-2473.

Available: 11am-7pm, daily.

The Bird’s carry-out menu may be limited, but they’re still offering some of this great Toledo staple’s classics, including Confit Chicken Wings, Grilled Cheese Tomato Soup, and Fish-n-Fries on Fridays.