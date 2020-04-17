Dream Runner: Toledo director’s sci-fi flick comes to Amazon Prime

Toledo filmmaker James Aponte’s imaginative sci-fi film Dream Runner is now available for viewers to discover on Amazon Prime Video.

First screened in 2018 at the Glass City Film Festival, Dream Runner tells the tale of an alternate future where humanity can no longer dream unless the dreams are purchased commercially. Certain illicit dreams are deemed illegal, and can only be accessed through black-market retailers called “dream runners.”

The film was a big hit at the 2018 GCFF, winning awards for Best Local FIlm the 2018 Audience Award, chosen by attendees of the festival.

A Toledo native, Aponte began making films while attending Sylvania Northview High School. He would graduate from the University of Toledo with a bachelor’s degree in film and video. His senior thesis film, “Pursuit,” is also a visually compelling sci-fi film that was shot on the UT campus.

Amazon Prime members can watch Dream Runner for free by clicking here.