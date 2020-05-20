Discover mysteries of the deep with a local underwater archaeologist

From shipwrecks to aquatic treasures, underwater archaeologist Carrie Sowden dives into marine mysteries every day as the Archaeological Director of the National Museum of the Great Lakes.

Toledoans curious to take the plunge and learn more about Sowden’s fascinating career can do so soon.

On Friday, May 29 at 10am, the Imagination Station will host a free conversation live-streamed on the science center’s Facebook page.

Sowden will discuss what it is like to be an underwater archaeologist who explores shipwrecks throughout the world. She will also highlight some of her favorite discoveries, including leading a team of divers in 2018 to determine that a wreck off of Kelleys Island was the oldest in Lake Erie’s history.

Sowden will share her stories with Carl Nelson, Imagination Station Chief Scientist, during the online discussion.

10am. Friday, May 29. Imagination Station Facebook page.