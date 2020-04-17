Deet’s BBQ’s #GrubsForScrubs campaign provides meals to medical workers

Deet’s BBQ on Talmadge is working to provide gratitude and a belly full of comfort to individuals fighting the COVID-19 battle on the front lines via its #GrubsForScrubs campaign.

Supported by generous donations from the community, Deet’s is making meals to donate free of charge to area medical personnel at local hospitals, medical centers and more.

According to a story on WTOL.com, the idea spawned from a call to Deet’s in late March from an individual in the U.S. Air Force who wanted to donate $500 so that area hospital workers could be fed free of charge. Deet’s owner, Trevor Deeter, thought it was a great idea and matched the $500, allowing the Deet’s food truck to deliver meals for three days at St. Charles Hospital.

That first step got the snowball rolling, leading to an avalanche of generosity from area individuals donating money so Deet’s could keep making meals. Over the past three weeks, Deet’s has provided over 3,000 meals to area medical personnel, they stated in a post on their Facebook page.

In addition, Deet’s has shared some of the donations they have received with other area restaurants, such as Balance Pan-Asian Grille and Holey Toledough, funding their own efforts to provide food to hungry medical workers, as well.

“#grubsforscrubs has been an absolute blessing in so many ways,” the Deet’s Facebook page stated. “For our employees who get to work, for donors who get to help others, for the community to see hope, positivity, and overwhelming togetherness, and most of all to the doctors, nurses, medical workers, and first responders whom have enjoyed a hot meal and a quick break as they risk their lives day in and day out!”

If you’re interested in making a donation to #grubsforscrubs, you can call 419-893-2335, visit the Deet’s BBQ website or visit Jupmode to buy an official #grubsforscrubs t-shirt.