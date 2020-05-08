ACT-brings-classic-monologues-to-Facebook

The artists at Actors Collaborative Toledo (ACT) have seen their planned 2020 productions delayed by months thanks to the intervention of COVID-19, but the spirit of the performer still lives— on Facebook.

The ACT Monologue Project is a series of posts on the ACT Facebook page where actors from ACT productions post videos of themselves performing speeches from plays both classic and modern.

Area theater luminaries such as Barbara Barkan, Elizabeth Cottle, John DuVall, Mark Owen, Jeffrey Albright and many, many more have shared videos of themselves acting out monologues by playwrights from a variety of eras, whether immortal names like Shakespeare and Oscar Wilde, or modern local playwrights like Eric Pfeffinger and Nancy Wright.

All pieces performed on the page are either in the public domain or shared with the express permission of the author.

ACT began posting videos in the project on April 18 with Mark Owen performing a piece by Joseph Arnone. The group has since posted nearly 30 different monologues featuring area actors on its page.

Viewers are encouraged to donate to ACT at the top of the page, as the group waits for the chance to perform onstage once again. ACT has announced that its production of Lucas Hnath’s “Red Speedo” has been officially rescheduled for August 7 through 9.