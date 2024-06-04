Hildo June 2024: Downtown Lowdown

It seems that’s the perennial question.

Downtown has been through its zenith in the immediate post-World War Two era, when streets were crammed with people, retail shopping abounded at iconic stores like Lion, Lasalle’s, and Tiedtke’s, and lavish theaters like the Rivoli screened major motion pictures. It saw its slow decline through the nineteen sixties and seventies, as residents flocked to the suburbs, retail followed them, and Tiedtke’s burned to the ground.

Downtown had a brief bump in the nineteen eighties, with a revitalization of Summit Street, the construction of major office space, the demolition of the former federal building in conjunction with the expansion of Promenade Park and its summer concert series, and the opening of the Portside Festival Marketplace. Downtown Toledo reached its nadir in the nineteen nineties, as Portside slowly emptied, Promenade Park became a litter strewn night spot for the unhoused, commercial space sat empty, and tumbleweeds meandered along the abandoned streets.

Then the Toledo Mud Hens moved into a brand new ball park in the heart of it all.

Comeback

Sure, Fifth Third Field necessitated the demo of the iconic Bijou and cut off downtown through streets. But it was state of the art in two thousand two, eventually being voted best minor league ballpark in the US. And it brought a slow revitalization of downtown nightlife, as restaurants and bars began to spring up.

Two thousand nine saw the opening of the Huntington Center, home of the freshly minted Toledo Walleye, followed by the move of ProMedica into the renovated riverfront steam plant. Residents flocked back downtown, with renovation of residential spaces struggling to keep up with demand. Promenade Park was revitalized with a renewed concert series, nightlife flourished, Hensville started its own postgame concert series, the Seagate Convention Centre was renovated and rebranded as the Glass City Center, Levis Square became host to a lunchtime food truck and music festival, and downtown was again the place to be.

Not back to its zenith, by any measure, but certainly on an upward trajectory.

What does the future hold?

Crossroads

Mayor Wade put a major focus on downtown to put the City’s best foot forward for visitors from across the world for the twenty twenty-one Solheim Cup. Summit Street got a makeover, a new bike path was added to Jefferson Avenue complete with flowery planters, brick crosswalks were rebuilt, public art was added, and downtown looked bright and shiny.

Certainly good things continue to happen. Renovation of residential and commercial space continues, including the former Commercial Paper building and the old pawn shop and strip club on Monroe Street. Development on Summit north of downtown has exploded, with the old Metropolitan Distributing Co. the latest renovation project, including a new wine bar. Residential demand continues to outstrip supply.

On the other hand, commercial space sits empty across downtown. Ditto retail space, as downtown residents are forced to travel to acquire basic necessities, like groceries. The newly renovated Pythian Castle and attached former Greyhound station sit empty, the old Nasby building is still an eyesore, and the Spitzer and Nicholas are still unoccupied. Much of the area north of the arena is a ghost town.

The River Walk project spearheaded by the Metroparks is an exciting development that renews emphasis on the river as a major destination. Glass City Metropark is jammed with people, connecting the area across the river with downtown.

Yet for every step forward there are steps backward. The Jefferson bike path is not maintained, with its lane’s litter strewn and covered with debris. Drivers have played auto pinball with some of the planters. Brick crosswalks slowly cave in

And the new Promenade Park concert series, now spearheaded by HB Concerts? Let’s just say, if you’re excited to see some random former member of Ratt on the same bill with Slaughter and a dude from Guns n Roses whose name isn’t Axl or Slash, the eighties called. They want their hairstyle back.

Minor league indeed.

And so we ask City, County, and private sector leadership.

Whither downtown?