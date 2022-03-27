Democracy Day returns to Council Chambers

Citizens, elected officials and more are invited to take part in this year’s Democracy Day event, taking place on Wednesday, March 30 in Council Chambers at One Government Center, or via Zoom.

The annual event, presented by the City, Toledo Move to Amend and Our Revolution in Northwest Ohio, is held by City Council to discuss the corrupting influence of corporate interests in politics. Speakers address a wide variety of topics related to the public interest during the event.

This year’s speakers will address topics such as Black Lives Matter, climate change, health care, Lake Erie and more. Individuals attending will be welcome to speak on matters in the community that they feel need to be addressed.

Democracy Day came about as a result of Toledo’s Issue 1 in November 2016, passed in support of a constitutional amendment against corporate personhood and money as free speech. The last Democracy Day was held in October 2020.

Toledo Move to Amend is the local affiliate of the national organization fighting to introduce a 28th Amendment to the US Constitution ending corporate personhood. Our Revolution in Northwest Ohio, named after presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ book Our Revolution, is the local branch of a national group fighting for progressive political change.

Individuals interested in participating in the event on March 30 are encouraged to contact Move to Amend’s Tony Szilagye at 419-376-3660 or Dennis Slotnick of Our Revolution at 419-704-1863. If a community member would prefer to attend virtually, they can join via Zoom by going to tinyurl.com/toledodemocracyday2022.