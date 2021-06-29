New Burger on The Block

Now that restrictions are being removed, new restaurants are opening their doors, including Hannon’s Block, a restaurant that moved into 619 Monroe Street, in the site of the former Black Cloister Brewery. Blocks from 5/3 Field, the burger-and-beer establishment mixes flavors, food and decor to bring something new to Downtown Toledo.

Walking into Hannon’s feels like you’re walking into a classic dinner house. Dark walls top traditional wood floors and booths, with music pumping from a turntable behind the bar. The bar has diner-style stools, an aesthetic that continues with vintage tables sporting chrome; a mix of old-school and modern style, both of which are also reflected in the food offerings.

Toledo-Born, Chicago-Trained

Mike Stancati is the owner and operator of Hannon’s Block. Originally from Toledo, Stancati followed his lifelong passion for food to Chicago where he went to culinary school. After graduating, he stayed in that city, working with top restaurants and chefs to learn the business. After 13 years, Stancati moved his family back to Toledo in May 2020 and began looking for restaurant spaces.

“I wanted to be a part of the resurgence of downtown Toledo,” Stancati said. After looking for spaces, Stancati came upon Hannon’s current location on Monroe St. “We had 8 months to work on it. Timing wasn’t great with restrictions, but we knew we wanted to start in a busier season,” explained Stancati. After all the work, Hannon’s Block opened on St. Patrick’s Day this year.

Menu strengths

The small-but-mighty menu has a handful of salads. We opted for the arugula salad ($10), a hefty portion of arugula leaves topped with hearts of palm, parmesan cheese, avocado, and a lemon-basil vinaigrette. We were pleasantly surprised by the size of the salad, and enjoyed the simple dressing that complimented the avocado. All salads can be topped with your choice of protein, but the arugula salad stood out on its own.

The Block Burger ($14), two angus patties with pickles, onion, and dijonnaise sauce on a brioche bun, can also be ordered as a single ($9). The topping of house-made dijonnaise was dynamite, with the sauce accenting the meat as an upgrade from plain mayo.

French fries that accompany the burger (or $4 for an extra side) are great, slightly heftier than shoestring style and crispy. There are options to try something different, including sweet potato and brussels sprout slaw or charbroiled broccoli which is topped with a signature salt blend along with lemon and olive oil.

Hannon’s Block is a great place to dine in, but with some still hesitant about going out, the eatery does a nice job of packaging all items ‘to go.” If you’re ready to head out to the restaurant, or want a great locally-made meal brought home, try Hannon’s Block– Monroe Street’s newest burger joint.

Hannon’s Block

619 Monroe St.

Open Wednesday and Thursday 11 am – 10 pm,

Friday and Saturday 11am – 11 pm

Sunday 11 am – 9 pm

419-407-5146,

hannonsblockrestaurant.com