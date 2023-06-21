Kitchen Comforts

One of the best aspects of food trucks is their ability to provide cuisine that people may have not tried in an easily accessible way. This is especially true for regional foods from different countries and people. For those who have not tried African food, specifically Swahili cuisine, you should follow along with Jikoni Toledo, a food truck specializing in East African dishes.

Swahili spices

The coconut bean curry is an example of the unique culinary offerings Jikoni brings to the local scene

Jikoni is a Swahili term for kitchen, and the name of the mobile kitchen set up by Tom and Krista Otieno. “We own and operate Jikoni, offering from-scratch Swahili cuisine,” explained Tom. The truck came from humble beginnings with Otieno creating meals at his house: “I love being hospitable in my own home and I wanted to share my culture and food with my new home here in NW Ohio.”

It’s easy enough to find the next spot for Jikoni; the company’s social media posts upcoming locations on Facebook and Instagram pages. They’ve set up at parks, in business courtyards, and all around Toledo, but also have cooking classes available to book online that teach signature Swahili dishes.

Those signature dishes are delightful riffs on foods you might be familiar with, just with an East African touch. “What stands out is I use spices from back home,” says Tom. “I take pride in quality and staying as authentic as I can be. That’s why we have a limited menu.”

East African cuisine in Toledo

You can check ahead to see what’s on their menu, but the items purchased for this review are usually available. Samosas ($3) are a fried pocket holding meat and veggies. Two but were more than enough. The crunchy dish contains unfamiliar flavors in a package known all too well.

The savory pockets also came with a green coriander-lime chutney that heightened the flavors. The creamy and flavorful chutney might be an unfamiliar condiment, but it was the best part of the experience.

One of the mainstays of the Jikoni menu is the samosa – great as a side dish or a standalone treat

Another Jikoni offering is pan-seared chicken, served in a bowl with pilau rice ($15). If you’re curious about the list of ingredients in your meal, Jikoni has everything broken down and listed on their on-truck menu so you know exactly what you’re getting.

This bowl came with pilau rice, a basmati rice with a Swahili spice mixture that included cardamom and cloves. The chicken was spiced just right and juicy enough on its own that the lack of a sauce is largely unnoticed. Thinly-sliced onions and carrots topping the chicken bring added sweetness and texture to the dish. A vegetarian style of the same dish replaces the chicken with red bean curry.

These rice bowls are filling and flavorful. Starting this review while hungry, the reviewer had a samosa and half of the rice bowl left over. Food like this can fill you up without weighing you down. If you’re looking for a good meal with unique flavor and provenance, keep an eye out for Jikoni Toledo.

419-280-4755. jikonitoledo.com and facebook.com/JikoniToledo.