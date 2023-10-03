El Viejon Rolls Beyond Its Food Truck Beginnings With New Restaurant

El Viejon Bar and Grill, a restaurant that has grown from the popularity of the El Viejon food truck, greets diners with warm smiles, a welcoming environment and the smell of freshly made salsa. The lively music gets you moving and families, friends and coworkers in the dining areas enjoy authentic Mexican dishes and a full bar menu.

The restaurant location is off Reynolds Road in the space that formerly housed Dolly & Joe’s and more recently San Marcos. Offering both indoor and outdoor seating, an accessible parking lot and space to accommodate large parties, the restaurant offers specials on food and drinks that are intriguing and different than expected from other local Mexican eateries. The full bar is a popular place to enjoy a beverage and a snack or a meal.

Appetizers

Once seated, diners are served fresh chips and salsa, just the right mix of salty and spicy. Original artwork covers the walls and tables and booths are accented by a vibrant look with bold colors.

For starters, the Mexican Sampler ($12) includes one cheese and one chicken quesadilla, onion rings, jalapeño poppers, mozzarella sticks and a cheesy queso dip. Everything is freshly made and the chicken quesadilla provided lots of cheese and a hint of spice. Other appetizers include nachos, chicken wings and Mexican pizza.

The Cevichelada, a sampling of fresh ceviche (raw seafood marinated in lime and spices) atop a cold Modelo beer can is a treat, combining two great Mexican offerings.

House Special

El Viejon’s most popular menu item: the Quesabirria pizza ($26). This dish, that can easily serve two or three, features triple stacked layers of tortillas, finished with crispy edges, with juicy birria beef, cheese, cilantro and onion. The “pizza” is served with sour cream, green and red salsa and fresh limes to squeeze for the perfect finish. Consommé, a beef broth created from the hours of slow cooking, is used for dipping and provides both heat and flavor.

Other entrees from the extensive menu include Steak A La Mexicana (a grilled NY strip, with a tender and juicy bite) with rice and beans ($16) and the House Fajitas ($15) with a nice mix of steak (also available with chicken or shrimp) and grilled peppers, onions and tomatoes. Other menu items include preparations of chicken, camarones (grilled shrimp), soups, salads, tacos, burritos and a kids menu. Rice and beans are served alongside almost every dish, and extra sides and dips can be added to any meal upon request.

Drinks & Dessert

El Viejon’s drink menu has a wide selection of margaritas, mixed drinks and specials such as the Corona in a Lime Margarita ($11), featuring two Mexican classics in one frozen drink.

The menu offers dessert options such as fried ice cream and churros, but the sweet treat that is the most eye-catching is the fridge near the checkout counter that displays slices of Tres Leches cake.

El Viejon is very clean with a comfortable atmosphere. The service is fast and reliable and the dining area is appealing. Not the typical local Mexican food, El Viejon is definitely worth a visit.

El Viejon Bar and Grill, the restaurant, 1045 S Reynolds Road. 11am -10pm Mon – Sat, 11am-9pm Sun. El Viejon Mexican Street Tacos, the taco truck, 730 N Westwood Ave. Hours vary. Check its Facebook Page or call 419-754-1545.