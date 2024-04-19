419 Pizza Roundup: A Slice of Local Pizzerias

Pizza has become a culinary staple. And Toledo has a number of locally owned, independent pizza shops to enjoy. These specialized pizza restaurants are local spots where you can savor a slice or a meal in the 419.

Adam’s Pizza & Wings

1032 N Holland Sylvania Road

419-535-8050

adamspizzawingsandmore.com

Hours: 11am-10pm, Monday, Wednesday-Friday; 12pm-10pm, Saturday and Sunday.

Adam’s specializes in the famous combo – pizza and wings. Near the corner of Dorr Street, this restaurant has a slice of everything, including salads, burgers, wraps and subs. For those more in the mood for Greek cuisine, Adam’s also offers Greek salads, gyros and more. Owner Abe boasts the late delivery, and frequent customers recommend the Meat Lover’s Pizza for a packed and delicious pizza.

Amie’s Pizza Factory

6710 W. Central Ave. Suite. 13

419-842-8008

amiespizzafactory.com

Hours: 10am-9pm, Monday-Thursday; 10am-10pm, Friday; 11am-10pm, Saturday; 12pm-9pm, Sunday

If you love pizza with a sweeter sauce, Amie’s Pizza Factory is a place you should try. Along with space to sit down with the family for a classic pizza parlor feel and the award-winning pizza, Amie’s also offers special dishes, like spaghetti, salads, burgers and subs to enhance your dining experience.

Arturo’s Pizza Kitchen

2507 Oregon Road, Northwood

419-698-1641

arturospizzakitchen.com

Hours: 9am-10pm, Monday-Friday; 11am-10pm, Saturday.

Not far from the Hollywood casino, Arturo’s has several pizza combos for families to grab and go along with select your own toppings. Also offering subs, chicken chunks, wings and a breakfast pizza (you have to try it!). As its motto says, “Serving great food and great service since 1988,” this pizza kitchen holds the special secret with all of its pizzas: Arturo’s original pizza sauce.

Basil Pizza & Wine Bar

3145 Hollister Lane

419-873-6218

basilpizzaandwinebar.com

Hours: 11am-9pm, Monday-Thursday; 11am-10pm, Friday and Saturday; 10am-9pm, Sunday.

Brunch Available from 10am-2pm on Sunday.

Enjoy traditional, handcrafted stone oven pizza with a curated wine selection. This Levis Commons artisan themed restaurant offers thin crust pizzas, wine pairings as well as an array of small plates, greens, charcuterie boards, and pasta, chicken and seafood specialties. Swelct topping to create your own original pizzas or order specialty pizzas like “the athena,” which features Greek pesto, chicken, feta and roasted vegetables or “the truffle shuffle” with mushrooms, truffle oil and mascarpone.

Caper’s Pizza Bar

2038 Byrne Road

419-398-9900

caperstoledo.com

Hours: 3pm-9pm, Monday-Saturday.

Caper’s offers a wide array of pizza options along with wine and craft beer. Featuring specialty pizzas like pesto, chicken Santa Fe and spinach artichoke, Caper’s also has a rotating selection of a mix of around six craft and mainstream beers, as well as wines and a full bar. For this pizza stop, look off the beaten path.

Crust Pizzeria

6792 Providence St.

567-406-3800

crustpizzawhitehouse.com

Hours: 3pm-9pm, Monday-Wednesday; 11am-9pm, Thursday-Sunday

Crust is the brainchild of Whitehouse Inn restaurant owners Tony and Marcy Fronk, who opened the pizza shop after the success of the first restaurant. All of the pizzas are made with handmade dough and sauces, locally sourced tomatoes and the special secret: homegrown herbs. Crust features longboard pizza, square pizza and even pizza shaped like a cupcake. Crust also sells lasagna, appetizers, meatballs, soups and salads, and boasts a weekend breakfast pizza. If none of the menu pizzas suit your tastebuds, you can also build your own with any combination of the sauces and toppings.

Gino’s Pizza

3981 Monroe St.

419-472-3567

originalginos.com

Hours: 10am-9pm, Monday-Thursday; 10am-10pm Friday & Saturday; 11am-7pm Sunday.

Since 1953, and through many remodeling and ownership changes, Gino’s has had the same classic tasting pizza. Ownership changed over the years from family to friends of the family, all while maintaining the integrity of the Gino’s recipe. Having been named in the Top 100 US Pizzerias from Pizza Today Magazine, Gino’s not only boasts its original pizza, but its specialty pizzas like Jiggs Pizza, Chipotle Ranch Chicken Pizza, Chili Pizza and more. Pick up salads, subs, cheesy bread and more at any of Gino’s’ three locations to complete your meal. Hours, phone numbers and addresses vary by location.

Half Time Pizza

7702 W Bancroft St.

419-517-2190

Half Time Pizza on Facebook

Hours: 4pm-8pm Tuesday and Wednesday; 11am-8pm Thursday; 11am-9pm Friday and Saturday; 2-6pm Sunday.

This deep-dish inspired pizzeria packs on the ingredients. Get a cheesy 14” customized pizza, or branch out with any of Half Time’s sub sandwiches or loaded baked breads. You can even make it a combination of the two. Formerly the beloved BG pizza place, Myles, customers have commented that the memory of the establishment lives on through Half Time’s plentiful toppings, strong crust and exciting atmosphere.

Home Slice Pizza

28 S. St. Clair St.

419-724-7437

homeslice419.com

Hours: 11am-11pm, Sunday-Thursday; 11am-2am, Friday and Saturday.

Founded in 2006, Home Slice has always been well-known for its New York style pizza. Located downtown, this pizza joint also doubles as a bar, and is well-positioned for you to grab a quick original or specialty pizza and a drink. Home Slice is often likened to the “Cheers of downtown Toledo,” combining that sports bar energy with a quality product. The two local families who combined interests to create an East Coast taste in Toledo are always excited to welcome guests in.

J-Cups Pizza

3265 Alexis Road

419-720-7361

jcupspizzaalexis.com

Hours: 11am-10pm Sunday-Thursday; 11am-11pm, Friday and Saturday.

J-Cups is known for its cup shaped pepperoni toppers and original pizzas. J-Cups also has unique creations like porkzilla pizza, bacon cheeseburger pizza, buffalo buck pizza and even a heart-shaped pizza for Valentine’s Day. There are two additional locations on Detroit Avenue and in Rossford.

J & G Pizza Palace

5692 Main St.

419-882-6061

jandgpizzapalace.com

Hours: 4pm-10pm Sunday-Thursday; 4pm-11pm Friday and Saturday.

Located in the heart of downtown Sylvania, J & G’s has Greek and Italian dishes ready to order. The thin pizza with special sauce adds a sense of flair with the square cut pieces. Not only that, but this pizza palace also expanded operations to house Upside Brewery, known for its distinctive locally-crafted beer that has won Ohio Craft Brewers Cup medals since 2018.

Jo-Jo’s Original Pizzeria

4336 Monroe St.

419-556-6097

Jojosoriginalpizzeriamenu.com

Hours: 11am-10pm Monday-Friday; 12pm-9pm Saturday and Sunday.

Since 1957, this local favorite has customizable ingredients to make the pizza tailored for you. There are other food items available such as, wings, subs, burgers, hot dogs and plenty of various sides to compliment the pizza. Don’t forget to check out the Sylvania location, too, and to participate in half-off pizza Mondays and Wednesdays.

Mama Mary’s Pizza

7130 Airport Highway

419-867-9991

mamamaryspizza.com

Hours: 10:30am-10pm, Monday-Thursday; 10:30am-11pm, Friday and Saturday; 12pm-10pm, Sunday.

Built from the legacy of Mary “Mama Mary” Hornik, customers rave about this New York style pizza place. Established in 2012, Mama Mary’s is known for its large-sized, colossal pizzas. Mama Mary’s pizza prides itself on using the freshest ingredients including cooking its own Italian sausage, ground beef, chicken breast and wings. Every pizza is custom made to order, and the staff is constantly testing new products that set the business apart from competitors. They encourage all pizza enthusiasts to fold it in half in order to eat, but however you enjoy it, Mama Mary’s has a pizza for you.

PizzaCat

Various Locations

4034 Monroe St.

419-214-1640

pizzacat.com

Hours: 10am-Midnight, Sunday-Thursday; 10am-2am, Friday & Saturday

Pizza Cat was created to embrace unique, wacky, fun, colorful, local and, of course, Founder Matt Wojtowicz’s totally weird qualities. In 2017, Wojtowicz said, “Why wait for someone else to embrace a wonderfully wacky diverse pizza menu? Why not take the leap and embrace it myself?” Since then, PizzaCat has strived to create an eclectic menu of pizza varieties like the Flaming Hot Cheese, Dave’s Spicy Reuben, the Trappers Alley Seafood pizza and more. PizzaCat also offers an array of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options, as well as chicken and toasted bagel sandwiches.

PizzAroma

855 S Holland Sylvania Road

419-866-7005

pizzaromamenu.com

Hours: 11am-9pm, Monday-Thursday; 11am-10pm, Friday and Saturday; 12pm-9pm, Sunday.

PizzAroma is a family-owned pizzeria that boasts a family-friendly atmosphere. Get a quality original pizza, or branch out with the restaurant’s cauliflower crust or calzones. If pizza isn’t for you, the full menu has many more options including sandwiches and salads. Additionally, PizzAroma offers take home pizza kits for you to enjoy their recipes at home.

The Stubborn Brother

3115 W. Bancroft St.

419-720-1818

stubbornbrother.com

Hours: 11am-9pm, Sunday and Monday; 11am-10pm, Tuesday-Thursday; 11am-11pm, Friday and Saturday.

With Old World style pizza, beer and within walking distance of the University of Toledo’s University Hall, The Stubborn Brother ties in a good time and pizza together nicely. The full bar provides drinks to pair with your pizza, which is made New York Style with water imported directly from New York to provide authenticity.

The Village Idiot

309 Conant St.

419-893-7281

villageidiotmaumee.com

Hours: 11am-Midnight, Sunday-Thursday; 11am-1am, Friday & Saturday

The Village Idiot is a longstanding music venue featuring indie and rock bands in the Northwest Ohio Area. Though people flock to The Village Idiot for its musical guests, they stay and continue coming back because of the pizza. Operating like a pizza-speakeasy of sorts, customers can head to the back of the venue to pick up a slice or a full pie of their favorite pizza, including the classics, Hawaiian, Pickle, Tuscan and build-your-own varieties.

Zaza’s

3550 Executive Parkway

419-531-2400

zazawoodfiredpizza.com

Hours: 4pm-10pm, Monday-Thursday; 4pm-10:30pm, Friday and Saturday.

Zaza’s pizza offers authentic Italian pizza with imported Italian flour, authentic San Marzano tomatoes certified by the Italian government to be grown in the volcanic soil south of Naples, Italy, and fine Italian mozzarella to top it. The pizzas are wood-fired for each customer’s order. The restaurant also features several vegan and Mediterranean dishes.