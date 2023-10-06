Total Quality Construction Ltd. Unveils New Design Gallery to Meet Growing Demand

Total Quality Construction Ltd. (TQC), a Sylvania-based business is proud to announce the recent opening of its brand-new Design Gallery. Founded by Scott Hinz, TQC has evolved from its beginnings as a framing company to become a trusted design/build general contractor.

The TQC Design Gallery is an addition to the company’s services. This space is designed to immerse clients in creative possibilities, offering a curated collection of top-quality home remodeling products, including cabinetry, flooring, windows, doors, siding and hardware. TQC’s team sourced these products for their quality, luxury, and style creating an environment akin to an art gallery.

Owner Scott Hinz emphasizes, “We’re selling complete projects, not just a product or stand-alone service.” TQC specializes in mid-to-large-scale luxury projects, including kitchen and bathroom remodels, additions and whole-house remodeling.

TQC values professional relationships and is open to collaboration with other companies and designers who share their customer-centered focus. They aim to complement the remodeling industry rather than compete with it.

Upon entering the Design Gallery, clients can look forward to a team guiding them through every step of the remodeling process. From architectural plans to finish selection, all necessary products can be sourced directly from the gallery. Throughout the project, TQC provides technical support from licensed contractors, a carpentry team and a on-site project manager who oversees the process.

RELATED: Toledo According To… Ambrea Mikolajczyk

Visit the TQC Design Gallery at 3315 Centennial Rd. Suite I in Sylvania. For more information, contact the office at 419-843-6737.