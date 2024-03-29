Small Business Association Providing Executive-Level Training

Small Business Association is holding Executive-Level Training under the T.H.R.I.V.E. program.

The T.H.R.I.V.E. program provides entrepreneurship education and training for executives of small, poised-for-growth companies. This intensive executive-level training series offers opportunities for small business owners to work with professional coaches and mentors, gain skills needed to grow and develop connections with peers, local leaders and the financial community.

There is no payment needed to be able to join the sessions but there are some requirements to be eligible for joining the training. These requirements are to have an annual revenue of at least $250,000, be in a business for at least three years and have at least one full-time employee other than yourself.

Since its inception as E-200 in 2008, SBA’s Emerging Leaders has trained more than 8,000 small business owners, creating over 11,000 jobs, generating nearly $1 billion in new financing and securing over $4 billion in government contracts.

The parts of the program include a community based approach, real-world learning, and support from the Small Business Administration.

Applications for joining the training sessions and can be sent in on the T.H.R.I.V.E. program’s website.

For more information you can find out more about the T.H.R.I.V.E. program at their website along with the applications to join the training program.