Rivers Edge Racing Now Open in Maumee

“Rivers Edge Racing is more than just a dealership; we’re a hub for the racing community,” Kirk Edwards, CEO and dealer principal at Rivers Edge Racing, said. “Whether you’re a season rider or a newbie, our staff is here to help make sure every visit is informative and inspiring.”

Rivers Edge Racing has established itself as a premier destination for motorcycle enthusiasts in Maumee, Ohio. As an authorized dealer of Ducati and Triumph, they take pride in offering an extensive lineup of the latest models, as well as a carefully selected inventory of pre-owned bikes.

The grand opening, including a special ribbon cutting event, is Friday, March 22 at 11 am.

For more information you can check out Rivers Edge Racing’s website.