Raising Your Pets Naturally with Tonya Wilhelm

Whether you are a new dog owner or a pet owner of an older dog, Tonya Wilhelm with Raising Your Pets Naturally is here to give you all the tips and tricks necessary to give your pet the best life possible.

She brings her 20-plus years of expertise to both her training sessions as well as her various YouTube channels.

Her training sessions help owners overcome potty training and puppy behavior, or even help dogs with anxiety issues, as well as many other training needs.

“We can work on pretty much any behaviors, such as “sit,” “stay” and “come,” address unwanted behaviors like barking, anxiety and even fun tricks and enriching activities to keep a dog mentally stimulated and strengthen the bond,” Wilhelm said.

She currently has a full-time client that takes up almost all of her time, but is taking select Skype sessions due to her love for helping pets as well as their owners.

“Due to my current full-time commitment working with some incredible dogs, I’m not currently accepting new in-person dog training clients. However, I’m still passionate about helping dog parents navigate the wonderful world of canine behavior, which is why I offer personalized Skype training sessions,” Wilhelm said.

These sessions are crafted to the needs of the clients, Wilhelm explained. She usually asks the owners for video clips of the pet, then uses these videos to create a training plan that can be put into practice at home. She also provides pet owners with handouts, articles and videos to help them navigate training at home.

Wilhelm’s passion for pups has also led her to create three Youtube channels, each with their own niche, to teach pet owners about various things from training methods to pets with special needs.

Her channel Raising Your Pets Naturally focuses on different dog tips, including “positive training methods, dog behavior, healthy diets, natural pet care, caning fitness and rehab techniques and even dog-friendly travel tips,” Wilhelm said.

The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Tips and Fun channel is similar to Raising Your Pets Naturally, but with the addition of her own dog, Dexter, who is a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.

She recently launched her third channel, Dexter the Dog and Friends, which was inspired by her children’s book with the same title. This channel teaches children about dogs with special needs, like her dog Dexter.

“Dexter the Dog and Friends isn’t just about crafting and fun; it’s about teaching kids to love and respect all dogs. I often feature Dexter, my special needs dog, highlighting his unique personality, rehab and even rolling in his stroller. Kindness and understanding are key themes, proper dog interactions and engaging DIY projects. I also create kid-friendly training tips, making it a learning experience for the whole family. My goal for the channel is to create a fun space where families can learn, play and bond with their canine friends, celebrating the unique spirit in every dog,” Wilhelm said.

Wilhelm began working in the pet industry at a Humane Society in 1998 and has been a professional dog trainer for over 20 years.

Her experience working in the Humane Society inspired her to become a pet trainer.

“In 1998, while working at the Humane Society, a pivotal moment occurred. Witnessing the significant impact anxiety had on the dogs’ behavior and their chances of finding loving homes deeply affected me. I knew then that my goal was to help prevent dogs from ending up in shelters. This experience ignited my passion for dog training, and I embarked on a journey to learn everything I could about canine behavior and how to effectively support both dogs and their humans,” Wilhelm said.

For more information on Tonya Wilhelm and Raising Your Pets Naturally, visit raisingyourpetsnaturally.com.