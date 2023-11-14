Overlooking 5/3 Field, Keystone Capacity Solutions Handles Logistics

From a beautiful office looking over North St Clair St beyond Fifth Third Field’s right field wall, Keystone Capacity Solutions has recently opened fully remodeled offices where they will be making logistical arrangements to move freight throughout the United States.

Partners Ryan Bristol and Nate Wilson, both Vice Presidents for National Retail Services out of New Jersey, at the helm of the Toledo office. Now with 20 employees, and with ample room to grow to 80 members of the team, Keystone Capacity Solutions makes arrangements to move freight for large clients, including Home Depot, Macy’s, Target, Wayfair and many others. Securing transport for goods from ports in New York and New Jersey, Savannah and Los Angeles

Bristol and Wilson have both been working in logistics/ freight movement and delivery for years in the Toledo area and this new venture has them excited and looking at prospects for growth.

“Toledo is a central spot for transit in the United States and we have a team that is familiar with the needs of our clients. Shipping goods efficiently, in terms of both time and cost, are our priorities,” Bristol explains, adding, “This new office provides a comfortable and convenient place to do business. We are looking forward to the Mud Hens seasons into the future.”

Keystone Capacity Solutions. 28 N St Clair St. Third Floor. 201-330-1900 Ext. 3645 nrs3pl.com/resources/news/keystone-capacity