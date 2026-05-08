Mental Health Awareness Month

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Personal growth isn’t a straight path it’s an ongoing process of learning, healing and evolving. Counseling and wellness services can provide the tools, guidance and space needed to move forward with clarity and confidence, for lasting change.

CJ Thomas Mental Health Agency & Joan Marie, LLC

3450 W. Central Ave., Ste 130, Toledo | 567.315.8288 | joanmariellc.com

For years, the founders of Joan Marie worked deeply within conventional mental health and Medicaid systems.

They provided the highest standard of clinical care, offering tools to help people survive and stabilize crises. Yet, an undeniable truth emerged: the traditional system was built to keep people functional, but it lacked the framework to make them whole.

Operating within a strictly clinical environment provides necessary tools—mapping trauma, identifying triggers, and building cognitive boundaries. However, the medical model asks us to compartmentalize human beings, focusing only on the brain while leaving the spirit at the door. Joan Marie recognized that treating the mechanics of the mind while ignoring the Architect who built it meant only doing half the work.

This realization sparked a rebellion against incomplete care. Joan Marie was founded on a duty to bring the Creator back into the treatment room.

They are not anti-therapy; they are pro-completion. By stepping away from purely secular treatment limitations, they built a practice that honors the science of mental health but is unequivocally anchored in divine truth.

Their framework promises clinical stability and spiritual transformation through three core pillars:

We Stabilize: Providing psychological tools to establish boundaries, manage crises, and navigate life.

We Guide: Cutting through worldly noise to help clients confront struggles and uncover God-given identity.

We Point to the Healer: Introducing spiritual principles necessary for true restoration, relying on God to heal the soul.

At Joan Marie, you are not a diagnosis to be managed—you are a spirit to be restored.

Essence Mind & Body Studio

725 Ford St. B, Maumee | 419-873-6463 |essencembs.com

Essence Mind & Body Studio is a wellness-centered space dedicated to helping individuals cultivate health, well-being, joy, peace, self-care, fitness and love.

Through an individualized personal evaluation, the studio supports clients at every stage of their wellness journey, offering services that meet both physical and mental health needs.

The studio specializes in private sessions, group classes, educational workshops and professional training programs. Its offerings are designed for all levels, from beginners to experienced practitioners, including those with clinical or therapeutic needs. Essence

provides a welcoming and supportive environment where clients can build strength, improve mobility and deepen their mind-body connection.

Pilates is a core service, focusing on spinal health, alignment and overall body strength. Yoga classes, rooted in ancient practice, are equally diverse, ranging from gentle, therapeutic sessions to more advanced and athletic styles.

Additionally, the studio offers strength and cardiovascular conditioning through modalities such as TRX training, Zumba and Pilates equipment work.

Beyond classes, Essence hosts workshops and certifications in areas like Reiki, sound and vibrational healing, nutrition and clinical aromatherapy. The studio also offers yoga teacher training programs at multiple certification levels, as well as specialized training in trauma-informed yoga and yoga therapy. Pilates teacher training is another key feature, led by experienced professionals with extensive clinical backgrounds.

Meet the practitioner behind your healing journey

Diana M. Spiess, M.S., brings a specialized approach to mental health and wellness at Essence Mind & Body Studio.

As a Board-Certified Holistic Psychology Master with a minor in psychology, she combines traditional psychological principles with advanced training in Functional Mental Health, hypnosis and Yoga Nidra to support clients on a profound level of healing and transformation. Her work is rooted in understanding the connection between mind, body and lifestyle, allowing her to address the underlying causes of stress, trauma and

imbalance rather than just symptoms. With extensive credentials spanning functional medicine, health coaching, trauma-informed care and mind-body therapies, Diana offers a compassionate, personalized approach that empowers individuals to build resilience, restore balance and achieve sustainable mental and emotional well-being.

Clients can sign up for classes and services through the studio’s class schedule or by subscribing to its newsletter for updates on workshops and events.

Personal Growth Counseling Services, LLC

5577 Airport Hwy #201 | 419-720-0442 | personalgcs.com

Personal Growth Counseling Services, LLC (PGCS), powered by Serenity Path Integrative Health Corporation, provides comprehensive, client-centered behavioral health care designed to meet individuals where they are and help them move forward. They serve children, adolescents, adults and families navigating emotional, behavioral and life challenges, offering therapy, crisis support, substance use services and guidance through complex systems.

Services include individual and group therapy, intensive outpatient programs, day treatment, substance use disorder treatment, case management, housing support, medication-assisted treatment and telehealth appointments.

They also provide comprehensive evaluations for ADHD and autism, as well as youth-focused after-school and summer programs that build social-emotional skills and coping strategies.

PGCS prioritizes accessibility and engagement, welcoming walk-ins and offering structured programs to support progress and accountability.

To register, individuals can contact PGCS directly via phone or website to schedule an intake or consultation. While they strive to provide timely access to care, some programs may have waiting lists, particularly for intensive outpatient or specialized youth services. Their mission is to deliver breakthrough care, real change and lasting growth, empowering clients and families to thrive.