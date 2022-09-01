September 2022 Marketplace Changes

Custom made wines, sold by the batch, are being created at Vine2Wine, now open at 7105 Central Ave. Co-owned by Jonathan Pilles and Vera Wiskochil, the business offers wines made fresh on site, sold in custom blended 30 bottle batches. The blending process means fewer preservatives, lower cost and less sulfites, assuring less painful after-effects. Search “Vine2Wine” on Facebook.

Great Black Swamp Brewing Company opened a new 7,000-square-foot facility at 2250 Tedrow Rd, near Byrne and Heatherdowns. Owned by Kyle King, Andy Parish and Dr. Bob Morris, the company formerly was housed at a taproom in Perrysburg before the location was sold in 2021. Their newly renovated home features a brewery and full-service tavern with 25 taps of house-made beer, and will host events and food trucks. greatblackswampbrewing.com

The mind behind Kengo Sushi & Yakitori, Chef Kengo Kato, will open Shobu by Kengo Located in Hollywood Casino. Shobu will feature high quality sushi and classics from Kengu, as well as new items. Shobu by Kengo is scheduled to open before the end of the year.

Local favorite Libardo’s Catering Company is now open for dining at the Toledo Yacht Club. LIbardo’s on the Lake, located at 3900 N. Summit St., is open 5-9pm, Thursday through Saturday. Libardo’s location at 4820 N. Summit St. remains open. libardos.com

Another waterfront dining venue opened this summer with Cruzans on the Lake at the Lost Peninsula Marina, 6300 Edgewater Dr., Erie, MI. Featuring a variety of classic American fare and beverages, Cruzans promises “the coolest place on Lake Erie to stop for a brew and a bite.” facebook.com/LPCOTL

The long-awaited Quenched and Tempered Brewing Co. Taproom has officially opened its doors at 1210 Jackson St., across from Madhouse Creative. Originally scheduled to open in 2020, the pandemic-delayed Taproom has plans to add a beer garden and kitchen in the future. facebook.com/QuenchedandTempered

A July ribbon cutting celebrated the opening of Platinum Auto Spa and Detailing, 1590 W. Wooster St. in Bowling Green. Owned by Ricardo Espino, the business offers basic washes, deep interior cleaning, paint polishing and more, with plans to add window tinting to the list of services. platinumautospaanddetailingllc.com

For a fresh breakfast option, grab coffee, crepes, pastries and more at Sip & Brew at 1923 W. Alexis Rd., the former site of Ahmed’s Steakhouse. facebook.com/SipandBrew.WestAlexis

Superior Credit Union opened a new office at 5642 Airport Hwy. A full-service financial cooperative for individuals, families and businesses, the new location is Superior’s third, joining one at 6600 W. Sylvania Ave. in Sylvania, and one at 580 Craig Dr. in Perrysburg. superiorcu.mortgage

Natural Fiber & Yarn Company has moved to 17798 Wapakoneta Rd in Grand Rapids.

CLOSED

The Brownstone Tavern Restaurant, 847 W. Alexis Rd., was forced to close in June. A Facebook page post blames the closure on staff shortages and the rising cost of food and supplies.

There’s no indication when Ya Halla Restaurant, 2124 W. Alexis, will reopen after closing in March due to staffing issues. The Ya Halla Facebook page indicated the owners hoped to reopen before the end of the summer.