Marketplace Changes September 2023

Birchwood Meadow Wedding Venue held a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the Swanton venue. Co-owners Dave and Pam Mills say there have already been four weddings to date, delaying the ribbon cutting ceremony because of wedding bookings that came in so rapidly, they were deeply disappointed to have to deny a few. 10 Turtle Creek Circle. Email or call dpmills@birchwoodmeadow.com, 419-705-0624, or 419-704-2511 for more information.

Finch & Fern, and independent new and used bookstore and coffee shop, is opening in the fall in downtown Sylvania. On Main Street, between Main Street Sweets and the Hudson Gallery,, Finch & Fern will accept used books in good condition. For more information or to donate books, visit linktr.ee/finchandfernbookco.

Hindsight Pizza Kitchen is open in a strip mall at 1734 W. Laskey Road, just west of Jackman. Chris Hinds, a Toledo native with over 15 years’ of restaurant, opened the pizza shop with a full menu, including appetizers and breads, calzones, pizzas, subs and desserts. Visit HindsightPizza.com or call 419-472-3663 for pickup or delivery.

Moving

Boochy Mama’s Kombucha opened a new brewery and taproom within Gathered Glassblowing Studio, 23 N Huron St., Warehouse B, moving out of the original storefront location on 10th Street. Stacy Jurich, founder of Boochy Mama’s, champions the health benefits of kombucha, including as a great non-alcoholic alternative for those who are sober-curious. boochymama.com

Dino’s Family Restaurant in Maumee is moving from its longtime home. Known for its breakfast and chili mac, Dino’s will move just down the street to the Golden Gate Plaza at the corner of Conant St and the Anthony Wayne Trail.. 129 Golden Gate Plaza, Maumee. Dino’s Family Restaurant on Facebook.

Jupmode is moving locations. The custom apparel maker is moving into a space with more room for production and retail, still in the UpTown neighborhood. The company will move from Adams St to the former MedCorp building, 1811 Monroe St., early next year. The $2.5 million renovation project will provide an opportunity for growth, according to owner John Amato. Visit Jupmode.com or call 419-318-2029.

Toledo Lamp Company is moving locations. In mid-September, the business which has been housed at the Art on Market Shops on S Erie Street in downtown Toledo, will reopen at 5151 S Main St.in Sylvania’s Southbriar Plaza next to Te’kela. toledolampcompany.com.

The Truth Newspaper and Gallery has moved locations. After over 15 years at its Uptown Adams Street location, the group will now be located at 7 E Bancroft St. For more information, call 419-243-0007 or email thetruthtoledo.com.

Closed

Art on Market Shoppes in the former Erie St Market building in downtown Toledo has closed the doors. Art on Market Shoppes on Twitter.