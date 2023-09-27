Marketplace Changes October 2023

Adventus Climbing opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony as Toledo’s first full-service rock-climbing center. Adventus welcomes beginner to experienced climbers. The spacious facility has a 10,000 sq.ft. climbing surface. The wall height is just under 40 ft. 2900 N. Reynolds Rd. 419-724-5510. adventusclimbing.com.

Backstage Eats & Drinks is open up in Mayberry Square. The restaurant prides itself on cooking each meal from scratch under the supervision of chef Ella-Lynn Dudek, a Toledo native who previously fed the stars in Hollywood as a caterer. 5680 Mayberry Sq. N. 419-517-1033. Backstageeatsanddrinks.com.

Divergent Dietitian opened in downtown Perrysburg across from Way Public Library offering counseling in general nutrition, sports nutrition and eating disorder recovery. 308 Louisiana Ave. 567-801-0792. Divergentdietitian.com.

Hamburger Mary’s is leaving its location at the docks and moving to 329 N Huron St. in the old Poco Piatti building. The new location is meant to provide a more interactive experience. hamburgermarys.com/toledo

Mexico Lindo Restaurant & Cantina open in Oregon, serving classics with specials every day of the week, such as half off kids meals on Mondays, $2.50 taco Tuesdays and more. Enjoy live music performances with dinner. Open seven days a week for that Mexican cuisine fix. 3150 Navarre Ave. 567-315-8540. Mexico Lindo Restaurant & Cantina on Facebook.

Olde Stable & Co. recently opened in historic downtown Perrysburg. This store offers specially crafted furniture and home decor for your living space, as well as seasonal holiday items. 122 Louisiana Ave. 567-331-8353. oldestableandco.com

Gallo D’Oro, a new Mexican restaurant in the old Backyard BBQ location on Sylvania Avenue, opened its doors. Under the same ownership as Taquería El Gallo De Oro on Secor Road, the new restaurant features the same menu, with a much bigger space for seating. The new location also boasts live music performances on the built-in stage within the restaurant. 2600 W Sylvania Ave. 419-819-7808.

Turkey Up Toledo, the only turkey-based restaurant in the midwest, just opened for Toledoans to enjoy. The restaurant boasts signature sauces and classic dressing, smoked and stuffed turkey legs, mac and cheese combos and turkey “ribs”. 3200 N Holland Sylvania Road. 419-279-5314. Turkeyup Toledo on Facebook.

Whiskey Bean Boutique rebranded in May from its former moniker of the Whiskey Bean Candle Co. This boutique provides handmade crochet sets, coasters, candles, door signs and more from over 20 small businesses. 1940 Arlington Ave. WBcandleco@gmail.com. 419-509-9841. Whiskey Bean Boutique on Facebook.

CLOSED

LaRoe’s Restaurant is officially closing its doors. The owner of the longtime Grand Rapids staple is retiring and will be missed by the community.

Macino and Sons Shoe Repair is closing after serving the community for nearly half a century. The family said the business was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and even the store’s product expansion couldn’t help. The store will be open through December.

New Empire Chinese Restaurant in the Spring Meadows Plaza closed in September. The restaurant may move to another location, so stay in touch on Facebook by searching New Empire Chinese Restaurant.