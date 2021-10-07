Marketplace Changes – October 2021

Trevor Deeter has transformed the former Deet’s BBQ and Brewery at 413 Madison into The Brick Bar, a watering hole featuring a unique menu, live music and locally sourced craft cocktails made in collaboration with Toledo Spirits. facebook.com/TheBrickToledo

Looking for a clean, upscale place to wash your clothes? Clean Laundry, a “modern concept” laundromat at 1703 W Laskey Rd., located near the Miracle Mile Shopping Plaza, features nearly 3,000 square feet of washers and dryers. cleanlaundry.com

Earnest Brew Works opened a new taproom downtown at 25 S. St. Clair St., the former site of Seed Coworking. The new site, only a block away from Fifth Third Field, includes the relaxed atmosphere of the original location at 4342 S. Detroit. Earnest Brew Works also plans to open a new brewery at 1415 Byrne Rd. next year. earnestbrewworks.com

Entrepreneur and single mother of four Taylor Holloway has launched the new Callisto Terra Candles at the Art on Market Shoppes, in the former Erie St. Market, 201 S. Erie St. callistoterra.com

The Toledo Humane Society’s popular ReTail Shop is changing its location and its name. Now the Toledo Humane Society Thrift Store, the shop moved to 2320 S. Reynolds Rd., in front of the At Home store. toledohumane.org

Stilla Salon Spa & Boutique opened in March of this year and already the business is seeing major growth. The Boutique unveiled a significant expansion to their 4900 N. McCord Rd. location, doubling the size of the shop. Stilla offers nail, hair, massage and esthetician services on site. stillasalonspaboutqiue.com

Adults who want to stay active have a new friend at 3644 Marine Rd. with A35 Sport and Social Club. Headquartered in a renovated business property near Toledo Animal Rescue in West Toledo, A35 is the perfect stop for people who love to play basketball, soccer and more. a35sports.com

When Jess de la Mer and Elysian Beauty Bar combined forces, Iris Beauty Bar & Boutique was born. Open since July, the Boutique— located at 2712 W. Sylvania Ave.— is a salon offering manicures and pedicures, hairstyles and cuts, makeup, lashes and more, and it is also a venue for local art and products. facebook.com/irisbeautybarandboutique

Columbus-based closeout retailer HomeBuys will open its first location in the Toledo area at 4701 Talmadge Rd., across the street from the Franklin Park Mall at the former Anderson’s site. homebuys.com

Baked goods from Bakery Unlimited can be found in a new storefront at 6600 Sylvania Ave., Sylvania, in Saxon Square. bakeryunlimitedtoledo.com

Grab a cool glass of popular bubble teas at Kung Fu Tea, open at 4038 Talmadge Rd., #106, near Franklin Park Mall. The chain, based in New York City, has over 250 locations throughout the country. kungfutea.com

Two new stores will open this month at Levis Commons in Perrysburg. Athleta, a performance apparel retailer for women and young girls, will open near Sephora, while Lush Cosmetics will open a pop-up store next to Clean Juice. athleta.gap.com. lushusa.com

Earth at TolHouse, a new coffee shop at 1447 N. Summit St. is open for anyone, whether they are a member of TolHouse or not. tolhouse.com

CLOSED

Community favorite Arturo’s Fritz & Alfredo’s restaurant closed its doors permanently on September 25. The eatery had been open since 1992.

After 20 years of providing equine-assisted therapy and learning programs, Serenity Farm Equestrian Center in Luckey has closed.