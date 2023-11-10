Marketplace Changes November 2023

Boardwalk B&G is opening (in the former Hamburger Mary’s and Navy Bistro location) at The Docks. Featuring American fare, Boardwalk B&G has not yet announced an opening date. Boardwalktoledo.com.

GameFit HQ just opened on Jefferson Avenue in downtown Toledo, providing a combined workout facility, meal prep and fitness community. Also now located in GameFit HQ is Heal Therapies Massage and Bodywork. 419-277-5548. Gamefithq.com

Golden Hind Wine Bar opened in September on Summit St in the Historic Vistula neighborhood, offering wine, beer, spirits and tea, as well as pastries and other baked goods. 915 N Summit St Suite 101. 419-464-5646. Goldenhindwinebar.com

Just Roll With It is a new food truck serving egg rolls and baked goods, announcing locations weekly on Facebook. 419-346-6438. Just Roll With It LLC on Facebook

Perani’s Hockey World is open in Rossford at 27250 Crossroads Parkway. The retail chain sells all things hockey along with lacrosse equipment. 567-331-8196..hockeyworld.com

RubyCats plans to open as Toledo’s first Cat Cafe, downtown on Adams Street next to Fowl and Fodder. info@rubycats.org. rubycats.org

Simply 10 has opened at 3346 Glendale Ave. by Big Lots & Family Dollar. With 45 locations across the country, Simply 10 offers junior & plus size ladies fashion and accessories with most items priced at $10.99 or less. 419-987-4404. simply10.com

The Bench at Glass City Center is open for business. Now, folks can attend the Glass City Center and enjoy some soup, salads, sandwiches and more on Jazz Alley. Weekdays from 10 am to 6 pm, and it will also be available during events held at the Glass City Center. glasscitycenter.com/p/plan/the-bench

The Wood County Museum is officially reopened. After being closed for much of 2023, the Wood County Museum’s last bit of flooring was laid and the exhibits are beginning to be rebuilt. the exhibits. The museum initially closed because of significant water damage as a result of the Christmas weekend storms in 2022. With 11 of the 88 radiators either cracking or bursting under the negative degree temperatures and winds, the museum sustained over $50,000 worth of storm & flood damage. 13660 County Home Road. 419-352-0967. woodcountyhistory.org

CLOSING

Poco Piatti’s downtown Toledo location is closing. The other locations will stay open.

Whole Foods on Secor Road is closing. Evidently an unexpected closure, customers rushed to get their products before the store closed, while others found out about its closure from a sign on the door when it was too late.