Marketplace Changes – November 2021

Construction is underway on the first Toledo location of the “upscale casual” chain restaurant Cooper’s Hawk at 4655 Talmadge Rd., in the parking lot of the former Anderson’s General Store. Founded in 2005, Cooper’s Hawk features dining options and handcrafted wine, with locations throughout the Midwest as well as Arizona and Florida. The Toledo location is scheduled to open in early 2022. chwinery.com

Discount retailer Big Lots opened a new location in Toledo at 3234 Secor Rd., across the street from the former Elder Beerman. biglots.com

BG geeks rejoice! The area’s newest gaming shop and play space, Black Swamp Games, offers plenty of card and board games for sale, as well as supplies for the role-playing-gamer in your life. The store is located at 124 W. Wooster St. blackswampgames.com

If you’re looking for a delicious bit of variety that won’t bust your budget, head over to Hola’s Authentic Cuban Food at 3320 Glendale Ave., across the street from the Comprehensive Care Center. Featuring a menu of favorites and one of the best Cuban sandwiches you’ve ever tasted, Hola’s is open every day except Monday. holas-authentic-cuban.business.site

Oak Street Health’s first Toledo area clinic has opened at 553 E. Manhattan Blvd. This is Oak Street’s 11th location in Ohio, joining more than 100 centers across 15 states. oakstreethealth.com

What time is it? Time to rebrand! Uncork the Artist at 5380 Monroe St. has changed its name to Art Lab 419. In addition to open studio lab sessions, the Art Lab also features Toledo’s “first selfie studio,” the SelfieLab, with ever-evolving scenery displays to stage memorable photos for you and your friends. artlab419.com

ALDI has reopened the newly remodeled Rossford location at 9806 S. Compass Dr., across from the Amazon Distribution Facility. The revamped ALDI features an expanded fresh food section and open ceilings to allow for natural lighting. aldi.us

Pups can get aerobic swim sessions and aquatic massage treatments at the new hydrotherapy pool at PetMassage Training and Research Institute at 2950 Douglas Rd., just south of Central Ave. petmassage.com

Find great deals with items priced at up to 50% off retail at Mid-West Liquidation, open at 7944 Central Ave., Unit 3, on the Central Avenue Strip. Open Monday-Saturday. mid-westliquidation.com

Area food businesses The Mindful Table and Social Rind Co. have joined forces in a new storefront now open at The Town Center at Levis Commons. Mindful Table offers healthy food options with vegan, gluten-free dishes while Social Rind creates gourmet charcuterie and cheese spreads. atthemindfultable.com socialrindco.com

The gift creation experts at Craft Junkies, LLC have opened a new storefront at 102 N Main St. in Walbridge, across from the VFW Banquet Hall. Craft Junkies can make personalized gifts for any occasion, and also make custom orders for shirts, signs, ornaments and more. Search “Craft Junkies, LLC” on Facebook.

Find your own path to health with the staff at Wixey Center for Wellness, located at 6546 Weatherfield Ct., E5 in Maumee. Led by owner and meditation facilitator Rachael Wixey, the Center provides meditation guidance, secular teachings and other services for individuals of all cultures and belief systems. wixeycenter.com

Locally owned Sandals Nail-Spa has opened its new home at 7645 W. Sylvania Ave., Sylvania, just up the road from Kroger. The newly constructed salon features open and contemporary areas for customers, as well as a separate VIP room for parties. sandalsnails.com

Bowling Green-based fans of the Garbage Salad can now rejoice, as Grumpy’s has opened a new location in BG at

121 S. Main St., in the heart of downtown. grumpys.net

The downtown Toledo location of Balance Pan-Asian Grille at 215 N. Summit St. has finally reopened after closing during the initial shutdown in March of 2020. The restaurant features revamped decor and newly-installed kiosks for self-ordering. In addition, the Sylvania location was temporarily closed for remodeling but reopened in early October. balancegrille.com

The latest in women’s shoes and accessories can be found at Shoe Envy, now open at 335 N. Superior St. Shoppers can sample their selection on their website and schedule in-store pickup. shoeenvy419.com

The delicious baked goods of Kim’s Kakes LLC have come to 480 Dixie Hwy., Unit B, Rossford. Featuring signature cakes, pies and cheesecakes, all offerings are housemade. kimskakes.net

Cyclebar, a chain specializing in indoor cycling rides for all fitness levels, has opened a location at 10630 Fremont Pike in Perrysburg. cyclebar.com

Learning Express Toys in the Promenade Shops at 5577 Monroe St., Sylvania, has reopened with new owners, Rene and Rich Rusgo. facebook.com/LearningExpressSylvania