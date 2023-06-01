Marketplace Changes: June 2023

El Viejón, the popular food truck, has opened a restaurant in south Toledo. El Viejón Mexican Bar & Grill is located at 1045 S. Reynolds Rd, Toledo. The building was previously home to an outpost of San Marcos Restaurant. 419-754-1545. El Viejón Mexican Street Tacos food truck is still open for business and can still often be found at 830 N. Westwood Ave., Toledo.

Red Eye Pie and Frozen Fantasty’s is once again open to the public. The Oregon pizza and ice cream shop was closed for several months due to the death of its owner and his brother, refinery workers Max and Ben Morrissey. The shop reopened in April and offers a variety of specialty pizzas, including one topped with poutine; a Philly cheesesteak pizza; and a BBQ chicken bacon mango pizza. 3219 Seaman Rd., Oregon. 419-277-4010. facebook.com/redeyepie

Delia’s Reggae Kitchen opened in late April at 330 Central Ave., Toledo, by Central Market. The Jamaican restaurant is open for dine-in, take out, and delivery through DoorDash. 419-720-5900. deliareggaekitchen.com

The Garden by Poco Piatti, a new fast casual concept by a well-known local restaurant family, will open inside Market Hall during the park’s opening weekend. The Garden will be open to serve park visitors year-round, seven days a week for lunch and dinner with indoor seating inside Market Hall or outdoor patio seating overlooking the Maumee River. 1521 Front St, Toledo. 419-931-0281. facebook.com/PocoPiatti

Fire Station Bar and Grill in Maumee has reopened, under new management and ownership. The BBQ smokehouse offers outdoor seating, reservations, and take-out ordering. 6040 Knights Inn Place, Maumee. 567-703-8126. firestationbarandgrilloh.com

Deseo Modern Mexican aims to bring a coastal, Mexican tapas menu to Toledo. Its co-owner and general manager hails from Puerto Vallarta and has long wanted to bring the taste and spirit of his hometown to a restaurant setting. 3137 W. Central Ave., Toledo. In the Cricket West Shopping Center. 419-214-0583. deseo.restaurant.

NeNe’s Sweets, a mobile bakery business, has opened a bricks & mortar store in Woodville. Nene’s is known for its cupcakes, macarons, oatmeal cream pies, milkshakes and cheesecakes. The Woodville shop will also serve ice cream. 419-699-0918. 135 E. Main St., Woodville. facebook.com/NeNeSweetsdesigns

The Mindful Table, the gluten free and vegan deli and bakery located in Levis Commons, announced that it is opening a second storefront in the area: in the Ottawa Hills Shopping Center, 4334 W. Central Ave., Toledo. The shop will also offer catering. 419-345-6775. atthemindfultable.com

Noodles & Co.’s second second outpost in the area recently opened near Spring Meadows. 6829 Airport Hwy., Holland. 567-297-2414.

The Gilded Exchange has moved to a new storefront in Perrysburg and will be opening for sales, consignment, and design services in June. 140 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg. 419-931-0790. thegildedexchange.com.

Namay Dentistry has moved its office. As of May 1, the practice is located at 6800 W. Central Avenue, Suite A-1, Toledo. 419-843-7884. Namaydentistry.com

Toledo Clinic Facial Plastics and Dermatology‘s new location in Defiance opens June 5. Emily Niese, CNP will be the care provider at this location, the practice’s fifth location. 417 Fourth St., Defiance. 419-785-4660. toledoderm.com

Dani’s Place, a mental health rehabilitation center specializing in transitional support services for patients who have been discharged from inpatient care at a hospital but are not yet ready for life on their own, will soon break ground east of the University of Toledo Medical Center. Representative Marcy Kaptur, the Mental Health & Recovery Services Board of Lucas County, and NAMI of Ohio announced plans and funding to build and open the facility in south Toledo at a press conference in May. The facility is slated to open in 2025.

Grand Rapids Vintage Treasures is a multi-vendor store that will carry handmade crafts, vintage items and much more. 24122 Front St., Grand Rapids. 567-832-1001.

Ridge and River, the outdoor gear outfitter, has opened for business in downtown Toledo. The store has partnered with Metroparks Toledo to donate one percent of its revenue to youth recreation programs. 621 Adams St., Toledo. ridgeandriver.com

Local streetwear company Original OwnLane has opened a store at 1011 Monroe St., downtown Toledo. Clothing may also be purchased online at originalownlane.com