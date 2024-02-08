Marketplace Changes February 2024

Cups of Art, a tea house and art house, is opening in downtown Toledo, planning tea parties, paint and sip events and regular counter service. Check Cups of Art on Facebook for more details.

Dial an Empath, a new service, helps those who need a friendly listening ear. This business has a team of empathetic listeners that are there to help you navigate life’s obstacles in a non-judgmental space to chat. 1-833-336-7284. dialanempath.org

Money Trees is a new plant shop selling varieties of potted plants, larger plants and other accessories. It’s located at 3890 Monroe St., just across from the Toledo Hospital. Money Trees on Facebook.

Muddy Water Brewing Company opened in December in Tontogany, featuring a menu of unique flavors like “A Little Nutty,” a crispy porter with peanut butter. They are currently scheduling tastings and unique brews for customers to enjoy. muddywaterbrewco@gmail.com.

Red’s Irish Goodbye is a new Tavern at 161 Superior St. The bar, named for John’s father, is run by John and Jeanine Alexander. They serve classic Irish and American fare with drinks for everyone’s taste. Red’s Irish Goodbye on Facebook.

Regalo is Hollywood Casino Toledo’s newest dining outlet. The restaurant will feature authentic Italian cuisine like pasta and will be located inside the casino. Details to come. hollywoodcasinotoledo.com.

Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union is opening a second location at 3053 Monroe St., in the previous location of the Fifth Third Bank, Swayne Field branch. The Dorr Street location will remain. Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union on Facebook.

Uncle John’s Pancake House is reopening at Dorr and Secor. The restaurant had been closed after their former location, on Secor just north of Central, closed. 3131 Secor Rd. unclejohnspancakehouse.com

CLOSING

Deet’s BBQ has closed its location in Rossford after six years. Its other two locations in Maumee (1385 Conant St.) and Oregon (2963 Navarre Ave.) remain open for dining, catering, food truck service and more. deetsbbq.com

Dress for a Day, a bridal shop in Bowling Green, is closing after three years. The owner, Rachelle Spencer, cited personal reasons for the decision. Adressforaday.com

Mancy’s Ideal in west Toledo has closed its doors. A part of the Mancy family restaurant group, Mancy’s Ideal was located at 5333 Monroe St. mancys.com

Monnette’s Market on Reynolds Road has closed its doors. The location had previously reopened after its first closure, but closed once again. Monnettes Market – Reynolds Road on Facebook.

Plate One downtown, 420 Madison Ave., is temporarily closed for repairs and renovations. For updates, Plate One Coffee on Facebook.