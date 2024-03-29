Marketplace Changes April 2024

32 Below Neveria y Postres, a Toledo-family-owned business, is open in Temperance, MI. The Spanish business title translates to “fridge and pastries,” meaning they specialize in gelato instead of traditional ice cream. 32 Below also sells snacks like street corn and walking tacos. 6648 Lewis Ave., 419-283-8975.

Adventus Climbing is partnering with Ridge and River Outdoor Gear & Ski Shop, 621 Adams St, downtown, to provide a satellite retail area with an expanded collection of climbing gear and apparel. Ridge and River customers can head to Adventus Climbing at 2900 N Reynolds Road for climbing practice and equipment. adventusclimbing.com. Ridgeandriver.com.

Brandazzle.Me is open as Sylvania’s first luxury waterless, natural nail salon. Structured, Russian manis and non-water pedis are available in a variety of colors and styles. 6600 W Sylvania Ave. Suite 6A, 567-455-5900. Brandazzle.Me on Facebook.

Club Champion, the golf club fitter and golf brand builder, opened its newest store in Perrysburg’s Levis Commons, 4275 Levis Commons Blvd. With more than 65,000 hittable golf clubhead and shaft combinations and trained master fitters, Club Champion aims to help golfers hone their swings. clubchampion.com.

Flip the Table Toledo is opening as an area hub for board game enthusiasts. With over 300 tabletop games to choose from, for players of all skill levels, Flip the Table also offers snacks, beverages and a chill environment to enjoy. Available to rent for private events. On Central Ave, across from Cricket West. flipthetabletoledo.com.

Green Bubble Gorgeous is moving locations to Perrysburg from its original store front location in Grand Rapids. The new location combines the waterhouse, Green Bubble Gorgeous and Green Bubble Gorgeous Creative Hub & Boutique. The company sells handcrafted bath and body goods created by a soap chef that are 95% to 100% natural and handmade. 419-494-2114. greenbubblegorgeous.com.

Home Goods Warehouse opened an area location in Northwood, 6971 Wales Road Suite G. The family-owned liquidation warehouse sells home goods and furniture items up to 85% off retail. For carefully inspected and tested items, visit the website, as the company offers products by appointment only. Hgwarehousetoledo.com.

Li’l Sheba’s Bar, located directly across the street from GM/Hydramatic, is up for sale. Selling as a turnkey operation with real estate, liquor license and equipment, the fully renovated bar is taking sale inquiries through Beth Rose. Contact beth@bethroseauction.com or 419-283-0927.

Maude Salon and Spa is opening in the former La Luna Salon location in the Promenade Shops, 5577 Monroe St. Penny Henderson, a former La Luna guest, and Shana Fry, a trained hair stylist with more than 20 years of experience, are the new owners, featuring AVEDA products and a few aesthetic changes. Details to come.

CLOSING

Charlie’s Homemade Pizza & Italian Cuisine in Sylvania’s Saxon Square closed its doors.

Clean Juice, smoothie and juice bar at Levis Commons closed its doors.

Firestation Bar and Grill, off Airport Hwy and S Holland Sylvania, has closed its doors. The restaurant cited higher food costs, higher employee costs and higher overhead as the reason they were unable to keep the doors open.

Harbor Town Tavern, at 7010 Lighthouse Way, Perrysburg, a collaboration project from Benchmark Restaurant and NAI Harmon Group, has closed its doors.

Red Crab – Juicy Seafood has closed its Dorr Street location due to unforeseen circumstances. The restaurant expressed its gratitude for those who supported the business and encouraged people to check out the other Red Crab locations.