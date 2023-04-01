Marketplace Changes: April 2023

Just Toledo is opening a storefront in the Davis Building at 909 Jefferson Ave., Toledo. The “zero-waste community endeavor based on the milk man model” will offer refills for its personal hygiene, self-care, cleaning, and culinary supplies they make and sell. Place your order by Wednesday and it will be delivered to your doorstep on Saturday. justtoledo.net.

Earnest Brew Works opened its third Toledo-area location last month in the Westgate area, at 3134 W. Central Avenue. The Westgate taproom will have 18 Earnest beers on tap at all times, along with six-packs to go, plus Blake’s hard cider, Woodbridge wine and White Claw hard seltzer for purchase. Similar to its taproom located in South Toledo, the Westgate location will feature great barkeeps, a large outdoor patio, a wonderful casual atmosphere with plenty of parking along with bicycle parking. Also like the original taproom, no food will be served, but patrons are encouraged to bring in food from any local neighborhood restaurant. 419-318-8344. earnestbrewworks.com.

It will be easier to rock out at Levis Commons this spring after the School of Rock Perrysburg opens there in May. Practice spaces and classrooms are currently being built to spec for the music school. Stay tuned to their Facebook page for more information on opening date and class offerings and registration opportunities. 3185 Chappel Dr., Perrysburg. 567-698-7625. facebook.com/SORPerrysburg.

Screenprinting and graphic design company Printed on a Lark has moved to a new space at 3660 Rugby Drive, next to Plate 21 coffee shop. Printed on a Lark sells prints and Toledo-themed t-shirts as well as creating and printing custom designs. 419-544-5284. printedonalark.com.

Paddy Joe’s Pub & Grub: Workingman’s Saloon is now open in Oregon at 1705 S. Wheeling. Tabletops are emblazoned with notable concert posters and airbrushed portraits of rock stars hang on the walls. Local artist Dean Davis created the portraits of rock stars which gaze out across the bar: Stevie Nicks, Johnny Cash, Bob Marley and Elvis are a few of the musicians adding character to the space.The menu is cleverly music-themed. Appetizers are “opening acts,” sides are “stagehands,” entrees are “icons” and desserts are called encores. 567-315-8293. Paddy Joe’s on Facebook.

Brew House, the Maumee-based coffee shop, will open a downtown Toledo location in Fort Industry Square later this spring that includes a bar and lounge space. Exact open date is yet to be determined as construction is currently underway. A street-level space will house the coffee shop, and an underground speakeasy-type bar and lounge will be accessible by spiral staircase from the coffee shop and from an entrance on the back of the building, on Water Street. 114 N. Summit St. Brew House Downtown on Facebook.

A Goodwill Bookstore has opened at 8167 Lewis Ave., in Temperance, Mich. This is the first Goodwill book store in Michigan. The book inventory is constantly rotating and the store also has music and DVDs for sale. Check it out and, as they say, lose your “shelf control.” 734-224-7042. facebook.com/GoodwillBookstoreTemperance.

McLaren announced it is closing St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee due to declining revenues and financial losses that began prior to Covid-19 that were unable to be recouped, despite clinical excellence and commitment to patient care. It is expected that all services will be halted by mid-May. Mercy Health is in talks with McLaren to buy the facility and plans to offer outpatient services there and continue employment for much of St. Luke’s existing staff.