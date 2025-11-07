Marketplace Changes November 2025

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Buckeye Store & More After years of serving up sports gear and hometown spirit at 5700 Monroe Street, this beloved local shop is closing its doors, as the owner retires.

Mr. Ranchero Taco Shop is now open in Toledo at 5855 Central Ave at Holland-Sylvania — a former Rally’s and Los Tolteca’s —for bold, authentic flavors that hit the spot.

Bay View Golf Course at 3910 Summit St. is closing. This plan for the land is that it will be used to expand the Bay View Water Reclamation Plant.

Ink & Iron Tattoo Parlor is closing their doors at 1505 Adams St but will be reopening as Erie Street Ink at 125 N Erie, St. All tattoo artists from the old location will be at the new location. All gift cards and appointments from Ink & Iron will also be recognized at Erie.

Lucas County Canine Care & Control is now open at 1301 Monroe St. Dedicated to public safety and dog welfare, Lucas County Canine Care & Control helps reunite lost pets, promotes adoption and enforces dog laws with compassion and care. Backed by a full team of animal professionals, their new facility is here to serve dogs.

Chuck Box located at 7350 Airport Hwy, is a flexible event venue from the team at Chuck Wagon. With on-site catering just steps away, customizable service options, convenient parking, and a friendly, attentive staff, Chuck Box makes hosting easy—so you can focus on celebrating.

Forevermore Bridal formally located at 3401 Woodville Rd has shut their doors. Owner Brooke Snider had to close the company due to personal reasons.

Copper River Wellness is now open at 3656 Rugby Dr, offering yoga, aerobics and wellness workshops in a community focused space. Designed to be a peaceful retreat for neighbors and visitors alike, the studio encourages connection, strength and self-care.

Spoo-Tique has closed their doors at 335 N Superior St. Owner Jennifer Savage has kept their website and social media accounts active.

Wild Side Brewing has been sold to a former employee and will be reopened as a new business. This new business will remain at 20 N St Clair but the business name has not been released yet.

Tailgaters Tavern is closing its doors after years of serving up drinks, pub fare, and game-day memories. Known for its laid-back atmosphere and loyal crowd, the bar was a go-to spot for sports fans and neighborhood regulars alike. As the owners prepare to say goodbye, they thank the community for the good times, cold beers, and unforgettable cheers.

Gathering Volumes is opening a second location, bringing its beloved indie bookstore vibes to even more readers in Northwest Ohio. Known for its welcoming atmosphere, author events and strong community ties, the new space will expand on everything customers love about the Perrysburg original. Book lovers can look forward to more shelves, more stories and more opportunities to connect through the joy of reading.

Smith & Williams will open a new restaurant at 5038 Lewis Ave., featuring scratch-made dishes, organic ingredients, artisan fresh-pressed drinks at a sober bar, and top-notch cocktails. Opening details are coming soon; follow them on social media or visit their website for updates.

The Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts (TAPA) has rebranded as Live Arts Toledo, reflecting its new role as a regional hub for live performance and cultural education. This fresh identity unites the Toledo Symphony, Toledo Ballet, Toledo Jazz Orchestra and their educational programs under one roof at the new Toledo Center for Live Arts, located at 425 Jefferson Ave. Live Arts Toledo aims to enrich the community with diverse performances and vibrant arts education opportunities.

Anne Grady Services has reopened its respite care program, Noah’s House, offering weekend care Fridays through Mondays to support caregivers and individuals with intellectual disabilities. Located near Holland at 3601 Monroe St., Noah’s House provides families a vital break while ensuring compassionate care for their loved ones. This relaunch marks a gradual return to full daily respite services, helping families balance caregiving with their everyday lives.

Blueberry Fields Dog Park offers a safe and fun space for pups to play and socialize. Located at 3364 King Road, the private, members-only park provides a clean and spacious environment for dogs and their owners to enjoy year-round. Memberships are $75 for up to two dogs or $95 for up to four dogs. To join, owners must provide current vaccination records, ensuring a healthy and friendly experience for all canine visitors.

BJ Farms 9777 Secor Road, has officially closed its doors after celebrating its 39th and final season. A longtime favorite for fresh produce, plants and family-friendly farm visits, BJ Farms has been a cherished part of the community for nearly four decades. The owners announced that the farm will not reopen next year.