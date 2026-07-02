Marketplace Changes July 2026

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Westgate Family Pharmacy, 3147 W. Central Ave, in Cricket West Plaza has permanently closed due to the owner’s retirement. Prescriptions have been transferred to nearby pharmacies.

Downtown Toledo is gaining Okun Market, a grocery store set to open in late 2026 at 33 N. Huron St. inside the historic 1896 Okun Produce building at Huron Yards, across from Fifth Third Field.

Dough & Co PizzAria is opening Downtown at 329 N. Huron St., the former Hamburger Mary’s, Poco Piati and Diva location. The new pizza concept will bring a refreshed dining option to the space.

Bassett Nut Co. has relocated to the Marco Plaza at 5380 Monroe St. to expand its retail space, processing and warehousing operations. The new 3,785-square-foot suite allows for a broader product showcase and improved production capacity, supporting continued growth following Bassett’s acquisition by Rachel Michael’s Gourmet Popcorn.

Downtown Toledo welcomes a Sun Federal Credit Union branch this summer at the Mercy Health – St. Vincent Medical Center campus, 2213 Cherry St. The full-service location will offer banking, loan applications and processing , financial counseling and 24/7 ATM access.

Goodwill is relocating its retail store from 2021 S. Reynolds Road to 2450 S. Reynolds Road, a former Rite Aid location. The existing store at 2021 S. Reynolds Road will be converted into a Goodwill Outlet Store, which is expected to open later this summer.

Ice Restaurant, 405 Madison Ave., has changed its name to The Lucy. They offer the same menu favorites, pricing, service and atmosphere customers have enjoyed for years. Several new menu items have also been added. The Lucy offers dine-in, carryout and delivery service and is available for private events and group gatherings in their event space.

Unity Urgent Care and Pharmacy, 3065 W. Bancroft St., has opened near the University of Toledo campus. The new facility offers walk-in urgent care services and an on-site pharmacy, allowing patients to receive medical treatment and fill prescriptions in one location.

Trader Joe’s has been confirmed in the redevelopment of Westgate Plaza at Central and Secor. Other businesses planned for the development include Mission BBQ, Smoothie King, Golf Galaxy, Dick’s House of Sport, Sierra and Nordstrom Rack. The project, led by Abbell Associates, includes the redevelopment of the former Sears and Elder-Beerman properties.

Closing

Finch & Fern Book Co. in Downtown Sylvania closed its physical storefront at 5641 Main St. due to rising costs, ongoing downtown construction and lease constraints. Customers can still shop through its online store and follow updates for event appearances. linktr.ee/finchandfernbookco

Bandit’s Main Street Eats, 5758 Main St., in Downtown Sylvania closes, citing ongoing Main Street and nearby bridge construction resulting in reduced traffic, equipment issues and rising costs as contributing factors.