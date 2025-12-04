Marketplace Changes December 2025

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

The creators of Social Events Co., a Toledo-based wedding planning service, are opening a new wedding and event venue, Third Social, on the 3rd floor at 42 S. Superior St. Opening in Spring 2026, the space will offer a modern downtown atmosphere for weddings, receptions and private celebrations. Socialeventsco.com

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Anthropologie, Shake Shack and Chipotle are opening stores at The Town Center at Levis Commons in Perrysburg.

Blueberry Fields, Sylvania’s first dog park, is open at 3364 King Road near Central Avenue. The 4-acre park features separate play areas for small and large dogs, agility equipment and community partnerships with Mercy Health and local sponsors. Annual memberships are $75 for up to three dogs, $95 for four or more. blueberryfieldsdogpark.com

BenTo-Go, at 27072 Carronade Dr, Suite D, Perrysburg, is a new Japanese restaurant with made-to-order bento boxes and sushi. bentogoperrysburg.com

I.M. Jaffe Fine Jewelry, a fine jewelry and custom design boutique by Michelle and Ivan Jaffe, plans to open in the former post office, 117 E. Second St., Perrysburg. The store will feature bridal design, custom pieces and special events in a welcoming space. imjaffejewelry.com

Señor Jalapeno’s Mexican Grill is now open at 7300 Secor Rd., Suite 8, in Lambertville, MI, bringing authentic Mexican flavor with a menu of traditional favorites and modern dishes. 734- 568-6061 Facebook.com/senorjalapenosmexicangrill

Ignite 419 Yoga Studio is a modern yoga studio offering a welcoming space for all levels and featuring classes in hot yoga, vinyasa, sculpt and restorative flows designed to strengthen body and mind. 6754 W. Sylvania Ave, 567-461-0620. ignite419.studio

The Power Bar,Toledo’s newest spot for protein-packed snacks, energizing drinks and wellness-focused challenges at 311 Locust St., Suite 101 in Ostrich Towne. Open Monday-Friday 7am-2pm and Saturdays 9am-1pm. Check out the customizable drinks from choosing different caffeine level teas and different protein level iced coffee and shakes. joinpwrmovement.com

Bandit’s Main Street Eats, Sylvania’s new spot for fresh-baked goods, hearty sandwiches and local coffee, opened 5758 Main St. in the former Earth to Oven space. Open Monday–Saturday, 8:30am–2:30pm. Find them on socials @banditsmainstreeteats

First Base Lounge, formerly Wild Side Brewing, 20 N Saint Clair St., is Downtowns’ new cocktail bar in the heart of Hensville. New Owner Trenten and his partner Grant will feature the Wild Side Brewing menu while offering cocktails, wines and mocktails. Their head chef Larnzo also offers a chef’s menu. Facebook @firstbase419

Huron Yards 27 N Huron St., is part of a new mixed-use development in Toledo’s Warehouse District. The project includes a pop up beer garden and outdoor event space designed to activate the Huron Street corridor, alongside nearby residential lofts at 33 N Huron. huronyards.com Facebook @Huron Yards

Diocese of Toledo is relocating from 1933 Spielbusch Ave, to a site yet to be determined. The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has purchased this building and will be moving to this location. The new Pastoral Center is to be built across from Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral on Collingwood.

The Arts Commission is relocating from 1838 Parkwood Ave to 1000 Adams St. 419-254-2787 theartscommission.org

Closing

St. Michael the Archangel Parish After 125 years, St. Michael the Archangel Parish, 420 Sandusky St., is closing with the Final Mass planned for January 4. A diocesan-sanctioned merger with St. John the Baptist Parish in Point Place takes effect January 6. toledodiocese.org

After serving ten years in the Toledo Area, Libardo’s Catering will close their doors at the end of 2025. The owners express gratitude for the support of the community over the years. Libardoscatering.com

Trilby Animal Hospital’s Veterinarian Alan Moore, who serviced area pets for 40 years, has recently decided to retire and close the doors at 2736 Tremainsville Rd.

Avestruz Tapas & Tequila has recently decided to close the doors at 915 N Summit St Suite 104. Chef Aaron and Steph had extraordinary creativity and dedication to their fusion cuisine and it was unlike anything in Toledo. Chef Paul Matthews, is opening up a new Italian dining concept in Ostrich Towne. He was a former Executive Chef of Biaggi’s, Ciao Bella, and Basil. His passion for authentic Italian cuisine will bring exciting flavor.

After 70 years of being in business, Homer’s Cycles will be closing. Homer started his business in 1957 but when he passed his two children, Jim and Sheila took over the shop. They both are now ready for retirement and their next adventure.

River East Gallery is closing their doors at 601 Main St after serving the East Side Community for the past four years. The building has significant issues, forcing the gallery to relocate. The new space is yet to be determined.

OB in Flower Hospital is relocating inside Toledo Hospital. ProMedica is shifting inpatient obstetrics services from Flower Hospital to Toledo Hospital by the end of the year. Flower Hospital will continue offering outpatient obstetrics, but significant facility needs prompted the move. The transition aims to strengthen Toledo Hospital’s OB program, while Flower Hospital explores ways to expand other services on its campus. A timeline for the updated OB program at Toledo Hospital has not yet been announced.