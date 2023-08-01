Marketplace Changes: August 2023

Alterations & More offers custom tailoring at 3450 W. Central Ave., Suite 130. Walk-ins are welcomed, but appointments are requested for bridal tailoring and custom clothing projects. 419-578-9978. alterations-more.com

Bangkok Cafe moved a short distance from its former location on Woodville Road. Now at 3508 Goodrich Ave, Northwood. 419-697-7979. facebook.com/BangkokCafeOhio

Carlos Poco Loco on Adams St in Uptown has a new name. The restaurant, 1809 Adams St., is now Poco Loco. Carlos Mendez, the namesake and owner, parted ways with Poco Loco. Ownership has consolidated and remains with the partners that have been previously involved. Management will also remain the same.

Cookies and Creams by Grace’s Kitchen is now open in Point Place, serving sandwiches, omelets, ice cream, cookies and fudge. 419-729-4370. 5241 N. Summit St., Toledo. facebook.com/graceskitchentoledo

Element 112 is rebranding as Madeline’s Pâtisserie, a small cafe and bakery. They will no longer serve the regular brunch, lunch and dinner menu, but instead have a small bakery menu. Element 112 on Facebook.

HEAVY Beer Company launched its third brewing facility at 1301 Adams St. in Uptown Toledo, a building that recently received $1.1 million in historic tax credits for renovation. The total project is slated to cost $13 million. The facility will allow HEAVY to scale up production of its beverage line as well as experiment with new flavors and concepts. Expansion’ efforts include a focus on the Detroit and Cleveland markets. facebook.com/heavybeerco.

JD’s Pub is opening at 3323 Sylvania Ave. where Jamos used to reside. Upon closing, Jamos sold the space to JD’s. The new pub will feature a new menu, as well as an open patio, Keno, dart boards, new TVs and music. JD’s Pub on Facebook.

Los Agaves, which owns two popular food trucks, will open a brick and mortar restaurant at 30 E. Alexis Rd., Toledo. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088261334384

Penguin Palace, a soft serve ice cream shop, has reopened for business after making repairs to its building caused by storm damage. M – F 3 pm – 9 pm, Sat and Sun 12 pm – 9 pm. 2117 River Rd., Maumee. 419-893-0561. facebook.com/ThePalaceMaumee

Sideline Embroidery & Crafts is a veteran-owned business that creates jewelry and sewn objects, like clutches and embroidered art. Online sales only. 419-699-1017. facebook.com/SidelineEmbroideryCrafts

CLOSING

The Grumpy’s Food & Drink on S. Main St. in Bowling Green is closed. The downtown Toledo and Sylvania locations remain open, as well the food truck, which can be found around the region.

Heartland Healthcare Services, the long-term care pharmacy in south Toledo, will close in September due to loss of business.

The Glendale Garden Cafe, 2915 Glendale Ave., will not reopen. You can still visit the restaurant’s other location, Reynolds Garden Cafe.

