Harold Jaffe Jewelers is Closing its Doors 

Harold Jaffe Jewelers, a longtime staple of the Toledo Community, is closing its doors.

The decision wasn’t an easy one, Owner Jeff Jaffe explained, but ultimately best for the family.

“I’ve been realizing through the years that I’ve been here a long time,” Jaffe said. “In fact, this holiday season would be my official 57th year. I love what I do and it’s been hard for me to break away, but it’s time for me to get out of the way and clear the ground for somebody else.”

Founded in 1946, Harold was the “watchmaker’s watchmaker.” He knew fine watches and how to service them. Jewelry is also an important segment of his business, but not just any jewelry. Harold prided himself on offering only unique, distinctive pieces.

The Jaffe family, led by sons Jeff and Ivan, continued the tradition of offering a wide selection of fine jewelry and imported timepieces.

To honor the customers and properly wrap up the shop, Harold Jaffe Jewelers will have a huge retirement sale with up to 70% off merchandise. The sale begins Thursday, Nov. 16, and will run through the holiday season with no official end date decided.

There are not yet plans for what the space will become after closing, though Jaffe mentioned there are some potential options in the works.

In the meantime, customers new and returning alike can head to Harold Jaffe Jewelers for the goodbye sale.

“I love everything about the business, but there’s two things that I really thrive on,” Jaffe said. “Watches, to a certain extent I am a freak. I love the custom design and I love essentially matching people up with their jewelry – working with family heirlooms or creating new things. We’re working on fourth and fifth generation Jaffe customers right now and it’s been very gratifying to see.”

Jaffe said the customer response to closing has been overwhelmingly loving, with customers, friends and other business owners reaching out to show appreciation for the business.

To his customers and everyone who has supported Harold Jaffe Jewelers, Jaffe wants to say a huge thank you.

“We’ve made provisions for our people, our customers, to be taken care of in this market going forward. It’s not like they’re going to be left out in the cold. And that is really important to me. I just want to say a huge thank you not only to the clients, but to the community in general. It’s been pretty cool.”

For more information on Harold Jaffe Jewelers closing or the retirement sale, visit haroldjaffe.com.