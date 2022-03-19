Great Lakes Museum entrance under construction until April

We’re all used to lots of road construction here in the Toledo area, so what’s a little more construction, this time in an entranceway?

The National Museum of the Great Lakes commenced construction on their Front St. entrance beginning on March 8. The project is expected to be completed in April, in anticipation of the usual increase in visitor numbers in May.

The work is being done as Glass City Metropark hopes to improve the entrance and provide better accessibility for visitors hoping to see both the museum and park grounds.

The main sign on Front Street directing visitors to the Museum has been taken down during construction, but the main exhibit space of the National Museum is still open. Incoming drivers should be prepared for potential lane closures and occasional entrance detours during their visit.

Established in 2014, the National Museum of the Great Lakes grew out of the Great Lakes Historical Society, which has preserved local maritime history since being founded in 1944. It hosts the retired Lake freighter, the SS Col. James M. Schoonmaker, as well as the Museum Tug Ohio, as docked museums. Access to both the Schoonmaker and the Tug Museum is open from May-October.

The ongoing micro exhibit “Bradstreet’s Disaster,” which looks at a dubious bit of naval history for the British fleet, is open at the National Museum of the Great Lakes through April 30.

National Museum of the Great Lakes, 1701 Front St. 419-214-5000. nmgl.org