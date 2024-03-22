Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio Announces New Store Location in Perrysburg

Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio announced its 14th store opening in Northwest Ohio. This summer, Goodwill will open the doors to its newest store located in Perrysburg at 10027 Fremont Pike.

This new store will boast a modern shopping experience while shoppers find high quality items at affordable prices. The donation experience will be much more convenient for the generous donors by offering a dedicated drive-thru donation pathway.

“We are very excited about this new store location,” Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio President and CEO Amy Wachob said. “Most of our supporters know our Goodwill stores as a great place to shop for terrific finds or conveniently drop-off gently used items.”

The newest store location will have plenty of opportunity for the thrill of the hunt by offering 15,000 square feet of good finds for a great cause.

Goodwill is committed to providing workforce development programs for people with

disabilities or barriers to employment.

“When you shop and donate to Goodwill, you are helping to strengthen your community. It’s a win-win experience! As a shopper and donor you receive a great service and you help thousands of people throughout Northwest Ohio become economically independent. Our supporters are job creators,” Wachob said.

Throughout 2023, Goodwill served over 8,500 individuals with job readiness and workforce

development programs.

To learn more about the positive impact Goodwill has made in Northwest Ohio communities as well as location information, visit goodwillnwohio.com.