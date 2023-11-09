Golden Hind Wine Bar and Pastries Opens Downtown

Golden Hind Wine Bar and Pastries, the newest tenant in downtown Toledo, is open for business.

Opened in Ostrich Towne, the new mixed-development space in Toledo’s Vistula neighborhood, Golden Hind Wine Bar provides tea, pastries, wine and a comfortable atmosphere for patrons to hangout.

“We’re doing something that’s a little different. You don’t see wine and pastries a lot,” Beth Drake, co-owner of Golden Hind, said. “We’ve also got a collection of good-quality loose leaf teas. We really want this spot to be a casual, comfortable place where Toledoans can pop in and hang out.”

Golden Hind is a scratch kitchen, so everything is made from scratch with quality ingredients, using local ingredients as much as possible. Businesses like Maddie & Bella Coffee Roasters partner with Golden Hind to support other local businesses and use sustainable practices.

The menu includes sweet and savory pastries such as pot pies and quiches, breakfast sandwiches, salads, cheese and charcuterie boards, as well as cookies and brownies.

Golden Hind Wine Bar and Pastries. 915 N Summit St. 419-464-5646. goldenhindwinebar.com

Check out Golden Hind’s media day footage, below: