Find the Naan Stop Kebap Truck For Döner Kebab

With the recent ubiquity of food trucks, it’s easier than ever to try foods from places you have never or will never go to. Locally you can find trucks that have delicacies from another country or a popular dish from places other than Northwest Ohio.

If you’re someone who has never had döner kebab but want to try it, or miss it and wish you could get it, Naan Stop Kebap can fulfill your need.

Starting Before The Stop

The local food truck was started by local restaurateur and Naan Stop’s chef and owner Dave Kwyer. He’s had nearly 30 years of experience in Toledo restaurants, and on his lunch breaks he realized something.

“While working in a high-volume casual restaurant in Toledo, my breaktime meal almost always consisted of a gyro or sandwich on naan,” Kwyer said.

Since gyro and döner are similar, a friend of Kwyer’s suggested he research the food. His research brought him to places where döner was more common.

“I searched high and low for authentic Turkish döner,” Kwyer said. “Once I tasted it, I said to myself, ‘That’s it… This is my life now.’”

From uttering those words to today, Kwyer and his team now run Naan Stop Kebap, a food truck that’s hoping to bring döner to local audiences.

“I was aware that this street food was so widespread throughout the rest of the world,” Kwyer said, “and knew I’d be approached by local residents who’ve had experiences with it overseas. One such person was a transplant from London, who described how they would order their döner there. The result is ‘The Londoner.’”

Calling All Döner Fans

The Londoner is but one of the many meals available at Naan Stop. The sandwich ($14) has döner meat, a mix of beef and lamb and spices at the heart of most of Naan Stop’s sandwiches. Traditional döner ($12) comes with the meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, cabbage, yogurt and sauces wrapped in naan bread. The Londoner replaces all of the veggies with hand-made french fries and adds curry ketchup.

It’s an incredible sandwich. The beauty of döner is how well the sauces work to balance out the spices. The pillowy and warm naan kept the freshly-carved meat and fries tightly packed, enough to elicit a steamy “wow” after every bite.

They were so good in the Londoner, but the fries on the side ($4, $9 for cheese fries) were just as wonderful. They are dusted with a similar Turkish spice mixture as the döner meat. The fresh, spicy taste is enough to make your mouth burn.

The Chicken Tikka is one of the business’ favorite dishes and works wonderfully in a wrap form. Luckily the Chicken Tikka sandwich ($12) came out perfectly with another great naan. The chicken, with döner spices and topped with tikka sauce, was well-marinated which let the juices marry with the sauce to create a wonderful flavor pocket. Cabbage added a great crunchy texture to compliment the tender chicken. Nothing about it was overly spicy, but fans of heat should check this out.

As a matter of fact, you should check out everything Naan Stop Kebap has to offer. The truck has a regular spot at the Visit Perrysburg Market Days every Thursday and will be at local festivals around the area. Find the truck to enjoy a fantastic take on a world-spanning delicacy.

Find out more about Naan Stop Kebap, including menu and schedule, by visiting their website https://naanstopkebap.com/.