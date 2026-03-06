Disability Awareness: Lott Industries Celebrates 70 Years

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Lott Industries is marking a major milestone: 70 years of service dedicated to enhancing lives, transforming businesses and enriching communities.

Founded in 1955, the Toledo-based nonprofit has spent seven decades evolving to meet the needs of individuals with developmental disabilities and others facing barriers to employment—while remaining deeply rooted in its original mission.

As Lott Industries celebrates its anniversary, the organization reflects on a legacy built on opportunity, adaptability and collaboration, looking ahead to a future shaped by innovation and growth.

A legacy of purpose

For CEO Tim Menke, who has been with Lott Industries since 2013, the anniversary is both meaningful and humbling.

“I’ve only been a small part of Lott’s long history,” Menke said. “But I feel incredibly blessed to be here. The industry itself—and the work that’s done for people with disabilities—is wonderful. It’s an exciting time, but it can also be scary. We don’t always know what the future holds for people with disabilities and how they’ll spend their days.

That’s why organizations like Lott are so necessary.”

Since its inception, Lott Industries has remained focused on supporting adults through vocational opportunities and meaningful employment.\

Mission in action

Lott Industries’ mission—“Enhancing Lives, Transforming Business and Enriching Communities”—is more than a slogan. Through hands-on support and real-world skill building, Menke explains, “We’re helping people with disabilities learn new skills every single day,” he said. “It’s not just about work. We’re teaching life skills—how to navigate daily life, how to build independence.”

Lott’s impact extends beyond employment. Through partnerships with organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, Lott has helped individuals move toward homeownership.

The organization also addresses food insecurity by hosting two monthly food pantries in partnership with Food for Thought, serving both participants and the broader community.

In 2025, Lott’s urban farm produced and donated 2,500 pounds of fresh produce to local families—just one example of how the organization connects its mission to community needs.

Supporting business, strengthening community

In addition to its nonprofit services, Lott Industries operates as a manufacturer, providing services such as contract packaging, secure shredding and auto parts manufacturing. These business partnerships not only support the local economy but also create meaningful jobs.

“We help businesses accomplish whatever product or service they offer,” Menke said. “By providing quality, dependable service, we also create opportunities for the people we serve.”

Lott has also expanded its reach over the last decade to support individuals facing additional barriers to employment, including those who are formerly incarcerated, experiencing homelessness or living in poverty. “This work is part of who we are,” Menke said. “It’s what Lott was founded on.”

The power of partnership

Community involvement is woven into Lott Industries’ mission. Menke emphasizes

that collaboration is essential to the organization’s success. “As a nonprofit, we can’t survive on our own,” he said. “Joining forces is always better than doing it alone.”

Lott regularly partners with local nonprofits, churches, and organizations—including Mobile Meals, Paws and Whiskers, Lucas County agencies and local utilities. These collaborations strengthen Lott’s programs and the community as a whole.

Leadership with vision

As CEO, Menke sees his role as guiding Lott Industries toward sustainability while fostering strong partner- ships locally and statewide. He is active in organizations such as Toledo Rotary and the Toledo Chamber of Commerce, and serves on the board of the Ohio Provider Resource Organization, working alongside legislators and fellow providers to shape the future of services for people with disabilities.

Looking ahead

As Lott Industries looks toward the future, innovation remains a priority. New initiatives—including a planned brewery and taproom, expanded culinary collaborations and continued workforce development programs—aim to create even more opportunities for those Lott serves.

“The fear is complacency,” Menke said. “If we just keep doing what we’ve always done, there’s no growth. We’re always pushing ourselves to find new and transforming ways to support people with disabilities.”

Menke hopes that when people hear the name Lott Industries, they think beyond outdated perceptions. “We’re more than a small hand-assembly operation,” he said. “We’re involved in more than 40 industries and our impact is global. We want people to know how active and innovative we are.”

A message of gratitude

As the organization celebrates 70 years, Menke’s message is simple: thank you.

“It takes a community to make this work,” he said. “From our staff and partners to the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities and the businesses that say ‘yes’ to working with us—where we are today is because of everyone who came before us and those who continue to support us.”

Lott Industries will mark the milestone with an open house in August, inviting the community to explore its facility and learn more about its work.

After 70 years, Lott Industries remains focused on the same goal it began with—creating opportunity, dignity and belonging—while boldly stepping into the future.