Climbing Gym Opens in Toledo

Toledo climbing enthusiasts will finally have a place to practice their passion in the area.

Adventus Climbing, the first full-service rock-climbing center in Toledo opened its doors Aug. 31 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The climbing gym, located at 2900 N. Reynolds Rd., will service both youth and adult climbers of any experience, whether it is your first climb or if you are an experienced alpinist.

RELATED: GameFit HQ: Where Fitness Meets Wellness

The facility has a climbing surface of 10,217 square feet, with climbing options such as bouldering, top rope, auto-belays and lead climbing to cater to those of all experience levels.

“We realize many people in our region have not experienced indoor rock climbing and that it can be intimidating to try a new sport,” Laura Hoag, Operations Manager and Partner, said in a statement. “At Adventus, our mission is to create space for anyone to climb. Our top-notch crew is committed to serving each person’s unique needs and providing a safe and respectful environment in which to do so. We look forward to serving the community’s well being through a new activity option.”

From start to fruition, the facility took nine months to construct. The climbing wall, with its tallest point reaching 40 feet, was constructed by Walltopia in Bulgaria – known for its advanced rock-climbing designs – before being shipped to Toledo and assembled at the facility by a four person Bulgarian crew, while Flashed, a company that specializes in gym flooring installed the special flooring.

The facility offers both monthly and annual memberships as well as day passes to their center for climbers.

The annual membership has the best value, Hoag said. You can also get a monthly membership with a 3-month commitment.

Students and youth 12 and under are offered discounted rates. They also offer a 10% military discount. Membership includes several incentives including unlimited climbing access, bottomless first-time guest passes per month, 10% discount on retail, discounted programs and events, free clinics, member-only climb time and access to 5 LIFE locations in Columbus and State College in Pennsylvania.

If you are interested in trying the facility, you can purchase a day pass or a 10-day punch pass.

The facility offers several classes daily, from beginner to experienced climbers. Those interested in learning to climb or strengthening their climbing skills can sign up on their website.

For more information on Adventus Climbing or to sign up for a membership, class or event, visit https://www.adventusclimbing.com/.