City Docs 2026

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City docs highlights trusted medical and healing professionals shaping our community’s well-being, sharing expertise, compassionate care, and innovative approaches to help residents live healthier lives.

CLINT D. KEIFER, AU.D., CCC-A

Doctor of Audiology/Owner

Great Lakes Audiology, LLC

3780 King Rd, Suite 2C

Toledo, OH 43617

(419) 327-2273 (EAR-CARE)

WHAT IS A GROSS THING THAT AFTER WORKING IN THE FIELD IT ISN’T GROSS ANYMORE? I don’t get grossed-out easily, so maybe the closest thing would be cleaning earwax (cerumen) from ears and hearing devices.

WHAT IS THE MOST DRAMATIC REACTION YOU’VE SEEN TO SOMETHING MINOR? On the same subject, I once asked a patient if he would like to see the clump of earwax I had just removed from his ear to which he replied “sure.” I showed him and he promptly passed-out. When he came back around he mentioned he passes-out at the sight of his own blood…and also, apparently, his own earwax!

WHAT’S THE COOLEST MEDICAL/DENTAL FACT YOU KNOW THAT ISN’T SCARY? Your inner ears have sensory cells that “dance” when stimulated. More specifically, they exhibit electromotility which allows then to shorten and lengthen (think of kids jumping up and down on a trampoline together) to act as “amplifiers” and enhance our hearing sensitivity!

WHAT’S ONE THING YOU WISH EVERYONE DID BEFORE COMING TO SEE YOU? I wish everyone would use hearing protection in loud noise.

WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON TELEHEALTH? Telehealth is really good for some things and absolutely cannot replace in-person care for other things.

SARAH STIERMAN, MD FAAD FASDP

Dermatology Associates, Inc.

12780 Roachton Rd. #1

Perrysburg, OH 43551

3141 Central Park West

Toledo, OH 43617

419-872-0777 ext# 140

[email protected]

WHAT IS YOUR GO-TO SMALL TALK TOPIC DURING AN EXAM? One of the benefits of my job is that I really do get to know my patients longitudinally over time. We like to talk about each other’s lives — kids, family successes, work wins, fun travels, etc.

WHAT IS SOMETHING THAT YOU WISH PEOPLE GOOGLED LESS? Whether skincare ingredients are “clean” or “natural.” There is zero regulation of such terms, and advertising of cosmeceuticals can be very predatory. Botox, which is botulinum toxin, is “natural,” too!

WHAT’S ONE THING YOU WISH EVERYONE DID BEFORE COMING TO SEE YOU? When coming in for a skin exam, it’s a great idea to do a self skin check first, so you have a good idea of what’s on your skin to know if anything is new or changing. It’s also best to arrive makeup free, so we can see and evaluate your skin with ease.

WHAT’S SOMETHING FROM TV OR MOVIES THAT’S TOTALLY WRONG ABOUT YOUR JOB? Dermatology is so much more than just popping pimples (No offense to Dr. Sandra Lee! She’s the best!). We treat inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, skin cancer, and many other important health conditions.

DR. NICK GOIN, CACCP

Innate Health Chiropractic

26580 N. Dixie Hwy., Ste.101

Perrysburg, OH 43551

(419) 872-2255



WHAT IS A GROSS THING THAT AFTER WORKING IN THE FIELD IT ISN’T GROSS ANYMORE? Honestly—passing gas during an adjustment. It surprises patients more than us. From a clinical standpoint, it’s just a sign of pressure changes and relaxation in the body. Totally normal… even if we all pretend it didn’t happen.

WHAT IS THE MOST DRAMATIC REACTION YOU’VE SEEN TO SOMETHING MINOR? The anticipation of an adjustment, especially first visits. I’ve seen people brace like it’s going to be a full-contact sport—then afterward say, “Wait… that’s it?” The nervous system tends to overestimate the unknown.

WHAT’S ONE THING YOU WISH EVERYONE DID BEFORE COMING TO SEE YOU? Paid attention to patterns instead of isolated symptoms. When patients notice trends in sleep, stress, or posture, it helps us get to the root cause faster.

WHAT’S THE FUNNIEST THING SOMEONE HAS EVER SAID IN THE OFFICE? PATIENT OR STAFF? After an adjustment, a patient once said, “I feel like my Wi-Fi just reconnected.” Clinically inaccurate but directionally correct.

DR. SARAH HANSEN

HLH Orthodontics

Sylvania (419) 318-2497

Lamberville (734) 854-6221

Maumee (419) 887-1247

perfectbraces.com

WHAT IS A GROSS THING THAT AFTER WORKING IN THE FIELD IT ISN’T GROSS ANYMORE? Occasionally, an erupting tooth becomes impacted, and is unable to come in on its own. Many times it is erupting sideways or into the palate. In these cases, we request a procedure called an exposure, where we send the patient to another specialist to create an opening in the gums to “expose” the tooth, so we can move it into place. Many people who need an exposure are unfamiliar with the procedure, and can be a little anxious and grossed out. We treat impacted teeth on a regular basis, and they do not gross us out!

WHAT’S ONE THING YOU WISH EVERYONE DID BEFORE COMING TO SEE YOU? I would love if everyone had a dental home and stayed up to date with cleanings before coming to an orthodontic consult. I never like having to delay orthodontic treatment for a patient because they need to have dental work completed before we can get started.

IF YOU WEREN’T IN THIS PROFESSION, WHAT DO YOU THINK YOU’D BE DOING INSTEAD? I loved my genetics class in college, so maybe I would be a geneticist! Figuring out how traits are passed along is like a puzzle, and there are so many different ways that genes can work. In college, my research was in genetic diversity of cichlid fish, and I got to work with the Toledo Zoo, and during my orthodontic residency, my research studied how genes can affect the way your jaws grow.

WHAT’S SOMETHING FROM TV OR MOVIES THAT’S TOTALLY WRONG ABOUT YOUR JOB? Dentists don’t actually use novocaine as an anesthetic anymore. Although I don’t have to use much anesthetic in Orthodontics, typically dentists use lidocaine because it works faster, lasts longer, and has a lower risk of allergic reactions and side effects.

DO YOU USE AI IN YOUR LIFE? FOR WORK? WHAT IS YOUR OPINION? I do not use AI, but I think it will eventually play a bigger role in our work. I have heard that some aligner companies use AI to set up patient treatment plans, however, I think there are still improvements that need to be made, and things that only people can do to truly get a great result. In the future, I think there will be more AI generated treatment plans that are overseen and adjusted by a doctor.