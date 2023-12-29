Ciao Bella! Salon Opens Off Monroe Street

Toledo’s newest salon is open and ready for business.

Ciao Bella! is a woman-owned business that offers nail and hair services in the West Market Plaza behind David’s Bridal.

The salon offers hair cuts, color and styling, as well as manicures and pedicures.

Stephanie Harris-Spencer, owner of Ciao Bella!, had been working in that space for over 10 years, but decided to open her own salon when the previous salon closed.

“We had a great group,” Harris-Spencer said. “We were a family for 10 years. (The former owner) decided to close it, but I didn’t want to leave. I looked into the finances, and it was best for me to buy the whole building instead of just lease this space out.”

Harris-Spencer owns the entire West Market Plaza, where other businesses like the Bird and Exotic Pet Wellness Center or Feel the Knead reside. She is very proud to be a woman-owned business, but even more proud that every other business in her plaza is also women-owned.

She decorated the salon with little pieces she could find that she thought would tie the space together. The ambience is very relaxing, with streaks of gold shimmering paint covering the walls. The gold details, though, are her favorite.

“We’re all imperfect, but we need to love and embrace our imperfections and highlight them,” Harris-Spencer said. “I put a little glitter into all the tiny imperfections in the wall.”

She’s still putting her team together, but is seeking those who want to be a part of that second family – no drama, professional nature with a fun side. Harris-Spencer is proud to take care of her employees, and welcomes her returning and new clients alike into the space with open arms.

Ciao Bella! 5166 Monroe St. 419-304-0937. ciaobellathesalontoledo@gmail.com. ciaobellaltd.org.