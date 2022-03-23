Celebrate Macaron Day with a free treat at So Sweet

Enjoy a piece of quintessential French pastry and donate money to a good cause as part of So Sweet Pastries’ celebration of Worldwide Macaron Day on Saturday, March 26.

The first 300 patrons who visit So Sweet that day will receive a free macaron— a light and delicious sandwich cookie with a sweet filling in the middle. Anyone who enjoys one of the traditional French treats will be encouraged to donate to the No Women Left Behind Fund under Women of Toledo.

No Women Left Behind is a program providing scholarships and other opportunities to any woman who is low income or dealing with financial hardships. Founded in 2014, Women of Toledo is a nonprofit organization that offers programs and services aimed at creating greater economic inclusion for women.

Also founded in 2014, So Sweet Pastries is a combination pastry shop and cafe that serves a combination of Lebanese and French dessert items.

Traditionally believed to have been created during the Renaissance, the macaron as we know it today gained more wide popularity in the late 18th century in France, though they lacked the “sandwich” style filling they’re known for today. By the 1930s, macarons had begun to be stacked on top of each other with frosting in the middle. The delicious pastry began to become popular in the USA just last decade.

The tradition of Macaron Day was launched in 2005 at the Parisian pastry shop of Pierre Hermé, one of the world’s most famous pastry chefs. Traditionally the event sees patisseries celebrating the macaron and raising money and awareness for worthy causes.

So Sweet’s doors at 4038 Talmadge Rd. will open for Macaron Day at 10am on March 26 and will provide free macarons as long as supplies last. For more information about So Sweet and its menu, visit sosweetpastries.com. To learn more about Women of Toledo, visit womenoftoledo.org.