BUYBLACK419 2022

Toledo and the surrounding areas are home to vibrant businesses owned by Black entrepreneurs. Whether focused on beauty and health or the pursuit of the truth, this sampling of Black-owned businesses have adapted with the times to survive, thrive and demonstrate the love their determined proprietors’ have for northwest Ohio.
FOOD & DRINK
The Abdulrahman Family Bakery
facebook.com/Abdulrahman-Family-Bakery
Small bakery opening March 1.
Al & Zoe’s Fat Boyz
419-419-9972. fatboyzfoodtruck.com
Food truck featuring burgers and wings.
Black Frog Brewery
831 S. McCord, Holland. 567-318-4672. blackfrogbrewery.com
Independent craft brewery.
The Caribbean Breeze
1830 W. Bancroft St., 419-472-2512. facebook.com/DextersJamaicanResturant
Jamaican restaurant and nightlife.
The Classic Lounge
2224 Nebraska Ave., 419-531-3707.
Casual dinner, drinks and nightlife.
Classy Occasions
419-205-0760. classyoccasions.com. classydecorations@yahoo.com
Baked goods by Keisha Lothery.
Club 300
3304 Collingwood Blvd., 419-244-0620. facebook.com/club300inc/
Full-service catering and banquet hall.
Evolution Nightclub
519 N. Reynolds Rd., facebook.com/PartyAtEvolution
“The ultimate party experience.”
Fangboner Farms
1179 Chrissey Rd., Holland. 567-703-6191. fangbonerfarms.com
Fangboner Farms, founded by Roland Richardson in 2009 when he retired from the corporate world, highlights a passion for farming and the culinary arts, resulting in a farm Richardson named Fangboner after the name of a road crossing over the Ohio Turnpike near Fremont Now run by Roland and his daughter Elizabeth, Fangboner Farms offers a variety of items from all over the Midwest, bringing the joys of homegrown flavors and community.
Hot Box Bistro
332 N. Erie St., 419-690-4990. hotboxbistro.com
Restaurant and catering by Chef Keitha Sheares.
Indulging Edibles
419-460-8114. facebook.com/indulgingedibles
Family owned and operated catering company.
Island Soul
1225 Broadway St. 419-699-7579. itsislandsoul.com
Offering Caribbean/West Indian & Soul Food.
Jamaican Spice
1223 N. Byrne Rd., 419-724-2733. jamaicanspicetoledo.com facebook.com/MirageExpress
Jamaican restaurant.
Jera’s Heavenly Sweet
3059 W. Bancroft St. 419-214-1107. jheavenlysweet.com
Making delicious, home baked desserts from scratch.
J’Mae’s Home Cooking
3312 Glendale Ave., 419-720-8222.
Soul food restaurant.
Josephine’s Kitchen
902 Lagrange St., 419-242-6666. facebook.com/JosephinesKitchen
Family style soul food restaurant.
Kim’s Kakes LLC
419-214-9019. kimskakes.net
Offering homemade cakes from scratch.
The Quality Bar
1424 Cherry St., 419-243-3291.
Bar and nightlife.
Ruby’s Kitchen
805 N. Reynolds Rd., 419-578-5388. Msrubyskitchen.com
Soul food restaurant.
Smashdawgs Food Truck
419-280-4670. smashdawgz.com
Featuring delicious hot dogs and fries.
So Sweet Kakes
419-699-5412. facebook.com/sosweetkakes/
Baked goods by Keona Nelson.
Sweet Experience Bakery
2111 N. Reynolds Rd. 567-315-8431. sweetexperience.net
Bakery featuring “Dessert in a Jar.”
TolHouse
1447 N. Summit St. tolhouse.com
Members-only social club.
TriggaMeals
300 E. Wooster, Bowling Green. facebook.com/TriggaMeals
Fresh meals made to order.
We Be Ribs
419-537-9268. Weberibs.com
Food trucks, catering, BBQ, pig roasts and wholesale products.
HEALTH & FITNESS
Blessings in DisguiZe
4334 W. Central Ave., Ste. 226. 419-752-9181.
Clinical social work/therapist.
BOXHOUSE
3205 W. Central Ave. 419-740-0218. facebook.com/BOXHOUSEFIT
BOXHOUSE offers instructor-led, music-driven, boxing-inspired group fitness, corporate wellness, team training and private fitness development & rehabilitation. “Originally I planned to open a small studio with the expectation I would hold classes a few times per day with a small interested group,” explains owner/Wellness and Fitness Director Tina Miller. “We have grown from one instructor to nine in three years, developed 14 formats, which include yoga, Zumba and other non-boxing disciplines, diversified with group rowing and relocated to our newer, larger 3000 sq. foot studio which accommodates it all very nicely.”
Charise’s Touch
1651 Hess Rd. 567-395-2985. facebook.com/Charise1108
Offers facials, waxing and more.
Elite Karate, Fitness and Wellness
2525 N. Reynolds Rd., Ste. 3. 419-665-1544. facebook.com/EliteKarate419
Offering martial arts training for students 3 years old to adult.
Faith and Fitness Ministry
1172 Shadow Ln., 419-260-6086. Faithandfitnessministry.org. ministry.faithandfitness@gmail.com
With a mission to empower individuals to get and stay healthy, in mind, body and spirit.
Gravity Metaphysical Shop
3109 W. Sylvania Ave. 419-360-9858. gravitymetaphysicalshop.com
Metaphysical and spiritual supply shop.
Jaimee Pettis
6625 Maplewood Ave., Sylvania. californiayogastudio.com
Yoga instructor working at California Yoga.
The Mind Matters Counseling
440 S. Reynolds Rd., Ste B. 567-234-7982.
Specializing in youth counseling.
Mitchell Dermatology
815 Commerce Dr., Perrysburg. 419-872-4673. mitchellderm.com
Family-friendly dermatology practice.
Ohio Brasa Brazilian Jiu Jitsu
3141 West Sylvania Ave. 419-410-5483. ohiobrasajiujitsu.com
Featuring instructor Deon Thompson.
OUCH Massage Therapy
340 N. Erie St. ouchtoledo.com
Offering massage therapies to improve health and vitality.
Routines
2121 S. Reynolds Rd. 419-215-1521. routines.online
Dance and fitness studio.
She Jag, LLC
shejag.com
Offering fitness books and “Jag Juice”— Fresh Juices by She Jag.
SONIA Organics
567-249-6621. sonia-organics.com.
Offering organic, natural health food products.
Tiana Taylor
tianataylor.com
Doula and massage therapist.
Wellness Lifestyle Group
2255 W. Laskey. 513-447-3927. wellnesslifestylegroup.com
Providing holistic pain and stress management.
BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE
Beauté Asylum Salon
419-377-9933. @beaute_asylum on Instagram. Lavettecephus.com
“Next Top Nail Artist” winner. Educator, esthetician, and beauty professional.
Beauty Therapy Salon
3312 Glanzman Rd. 567-218-0110. facebook.com/beautytherapysas
Beauty salon.
Blessed Hands Beauty Bar
1028 N. Holland Sylvania Rd., 419-961-0954. facebook.com/blessedhandsbeautybar
Full service salon and spa.
Bridgette’s Beauty Salon
966 S. Reynolds Rd., 419-381-8994. bridgetteshair.mayvenn.com
Beauty salon.
Brittney’s Exclusive Nails
966 S. Reynolds. 419-509-0268. facebook.com/brittneysnailz
Specializing in natural and acrylic nails.
Brows by CJ
5201 Monroe St., Studio 103. 419-460-1912. browsbycj.com
Permanent makeup studio.
Crowns R. SunKissed Natural Studio
719 Phillips Ave. 567-970-0669. shopsunkissedshea.com
Store and salon for natural goods and services.
CrysStyles Hair Salon
5122 Heatherdowns, Ste. 2B. 419-466-3000. facebook.com/crysstyles16
Nail and hair services.
Da Shop
422 E. Broadway St. 419-593-0078. Search “Da Shop” on Facebook.
Barbershop whose employees were featured in “Sons of Toledo” film.
The Doll House Salon
5058 Dorr St. 419-407-5025.
Multi-cultural salon.
Flakes Does Dreads
instagram.com/flakesdoesdreads
Hair stylist at Styles Unlimited.
Kimz Kuttin Up
12 E. Bancroft St., 419-242-0991.
Hair salon.
The Kitchen Salon
419-984-0395. thekitchensalon.com
The thick and beautiful hair of black women can require special attention and skill to keep it manageable while highlighting true beauty and splendor. The Kitchen Salon provides a relaxing and fun space for women to gather and enjoy a soothing hair care treatment, along with special classes on caring for their own hair at home. The Kitchen Salon prides itself in hair care and the skill with which it cares for and accentuates the natural glow of its customers.
Luxe Loxe Beauty Bar
1389 W. Sylvania Ave., Ste. A. 248-462-0016. facebook.com/luxeloxebeautybar
Full service salon.
Nails by Mai
419-944-6182. facebook.com/Nails.By.Mai.419
Providing an array of nail services.
Platinum Sky Nail Bar and Beauty Lounge
4050 Airport Hwy., 419-469-8980. facebook.com/PlatinumSkyNailBar
Beauty salon.
Powell’s Barber and Beauty Supply
901 Nebraska Ave., 419-243-7731. powellsbeauty.com
Full service beauty and barber supply.
Studio 32NINE Salon Suites & Spa
1244 Flaire Dr., 567-315-8499. Studio329salon.com
Beauty salon and spa.
Styles Unlimited
2101 Monroe St., 419-244-6454.
Hair salon.
Tamed Beauty
2903 Dorr St. 419-407-6336. tamedbeauty419.com
Specializing in natural hair care products, wigs and clothing.
Transformations Natural Hair Salon
419-810-1341. facebook.com/Transformations-Natural-Hair-Salon-102646406536248/
Hair salon.
U Change Counseling and Consulting
5726 Southwyck Blvd., Ste. 140. 419-214-9366. uchangellc.com
Counseling and treatment.
FASHION & CLOTHIERS
Autumn Gineen Atelier
1811 Adams St., 567-318-2248. autumngineen.com
Independent fashion designer.
Bag Me
5119 Dorr St., 419-531-9699. facebook.com/BAGME1
Women’s clothing store.
Customtreatz
419-318-8911. @customtreatz on Facebook and Instagram.
Unique handmade jewelry and cellphone case design.
Eden Tailoring
419-503-0620. edentailoring.com
Mobile custom clothier. Specializes in suits and mens fashion.
Excellence T-Shirt
419-601-8165. facebook.com/excellentclothing419
Clothing store.
Eye Envy Eyewear
shopeyeenvyeyewear.com
Online glasses and eyewear store.
The Magical Mystery Shop
5650 W. Central Ave., Ste B. 419-725-9767. themagicalmysteryshop@yahoo.com
facebook.com/themagicalmysteryshop. amazon.com/shop/themagicalmysteryshop. ebay.com/str/themagicalmysteryshop63. etsy.com/shop/themagicalmysteryshop63
An ecommerce store that sells books, records and tie dyed clothing.
Ollie Nicole Clothing
419-392-2524. Ollienicolestore.com. ollienicole1@yahoo.com
Custom clothing designs.
Simply D’Vine Boutique
3606 W. Sylvania Ave., 567-455-5940. Simplydvinebtq.com
Women’s clothing store.
Toledope
3111 Sylvania Ave. 419-290-4105. 419-480-7884. toledopeapparel.com
Born from a perceived need to highlight and support positive products native to Toledo, specifically clothing brands, the formation of Toledope in 2016 by brothers Drake and Chris Bunn has grown into a true local brand. With logos and designs by Drake, who built a storefront in 2018, the brothers are currently preparing for a fashion show in 2022, although a firm date hasn’t been selected yet. Customers seeking a pure Toledo label need look no further than Toledope and its committed founders.
Vintage ’88
419-290-4179. vintage88gear.com
Lifestyle brand offering 90’s nostalgia pieces.
EDUCATION & CHILDCARE
Cardan Montessori Learning Center
419-787-7376. cardanmontessori.com.
Child care service and day care.
Creative Hearts Educated Minds Learning Center
6030 Secor Rd., 419-472-0580.
Child care service and day care.
FAMED Studios
419-273-7423. famedstudios.com
Offering training in fitness, acting, modeling and more.
Gateway Youth Development Program
419-378-9899. gatewayydp@gmail.com
Transitional independent living option for youth.
Ms. Cathy’s Learning Center
1722 N. Detroit Ave., 419-244-0030. facebook.com/mscathyslearningcenter
Preschool and daycare.
Mzz Mary’s House Daycare
811 Belmont Ave., 419-242-8497. facebook.com/MzzMarysHouseDaycare
Preschool and daycare.
HOUSE & HOME
A Wyse Choice Home Care
621 Prentice Ave., 567-343-2802. care.com/b/l/a-wyse-choice-home-care/toledo-oh
A non medical home care provider for elderly and disabled persons who need help with ADLs in the comfort and safety of their own home.
ARK Restoration & Construction
567-275-1535. arktoledo.com
Construction and management.
Callisto Terra Candle Class Studio
201 S. Erie St., Ste. 5. 419-740-0719. callistoterra.com
Offering candles and candle-making classes.
Details By Sino
2705 Nebraska Ave., 419-279-1000. DetailsBySino.com
Car detailer and cash wash.
Hill & Co Ventures Commercial and Residential Painting
2145 E Scott Park Dr., Suite 1150. 419-297-0855
Since 2017.
Kruz N Kleen
1841 Dorr St., 419-255-5336. Kruznkleen.com
Car dealership.
Kynard Enterprises
5242 Angola Rd., 419-699-2679. kynardenterprises.com
Full service building and property maintenance company.
Lafrieda’s Cleaning Services
567-249-9172.
Serving Toledo and the surrounding area.
Maria King
Licensed Commercial Realtor in OH and MI
Independent contractor with Reichle Klein Group
One Seagate, 26th Floor. 419-794-3975. Rkgcommercial.com
An investment property advisor specializing in investment property real estate sales, such as multi-family and retail sites.
Mr. D Carpet Cleaning
7157 Nebraska Ave. 419-861-9414.
Carpet and rug cleaners.
Pasha & Company Professional Cleaning
419-214-7589. facebook.com/PashaProfessionalCleaningCo
Residential and commercial cleaning.
Pyoor Candles
pyoorcandles.com
Candles for home or office.
TheYartisan
419-787-4994. facebook.com/TheYartisan
Crocheted creations by Jackie Williams.
MEDIA
Interfaith Gazette
1232 Flaire Dr., 419-255-7555. interfaithgazette.com
Northwest Ohio faith-based newspaper.
Jasmine Schmenk
JasmineEasler.2@gmail.com. @JasmineSchmenkSings on Facebook. @JasmineSchmenk on Instagram and Youtube.
Local vocalist who performs jazz, musical theatre, pop rock and more.
The Juice FM 107.3
Fleming Street Communications
5902 Southwyck Blvd., 419-861-9582. thejuice1073.com
WJUC (“The Juice”) is “the people’s station,” playing hip hop, rap, RnB, and other contemporary favorites.
Peep Game Comix
peepgamecomix.com. facebook.com/pgcomix
Digital comics platform promoting African American creators.
The Sojourner’s Truth
1811 Adams St., 419-243-0007. thetruthtoledo.com
A small local paper founded and operated by Fletcher Word covering local news and the African American community, The Truth made its debut in April, 2002 and has grown in the years since, now enjoying a loyal following of over 60,000 readers each week. The Truth brings an honest look at topics that affect the local community, keeping readers up to date with a progressive editorial bent. A proud member of The Society of Professional Journalists, The Sojourner’s Truth lives up to its historical namesake with veracity and a learned perspective.
The Toledo Journal
419-472-4521. thetoledojournal.com
African American-owned newspaper serving the communities of Toledo and Northwest Ohio since 1975.
The Truth Gallery
1811 Adams St. 419-243-0007. thetruthtoledo.com
Art gallery featuring local creators.
PROFESSIONALS & BUSINESS SOLUTIONS
Abyrdseyephoto
3613 Monroe St. 567-343-2886. abyrdseyephoto.com
Photography studio specializing in prints and photobooks.
Ariel Ellis Digital Solutions
419-482-8072. arielellisdigitalsolutions.com
Specializing in web development/management.
Best Choice Insurance LLC
bcinsurance18@gmail.com
An Independent Insurance broker.
Blue Force Mobile Training Team
P.O. Box 422 Perrysburg, Ohio, 43552. 434-466-1287. blueforcemobiletrainingteam.com
Provides custom designed onsite training.
Eric Price State Farm
2600 N. Reynolds Rd., Ste. 102-a. 419-586-6030. statefarm.com/agent/us/oh/toledo/eric-price-41kdc1ys000
Auto, home and life insurance.
Live 4 Change, LLC
Live4changellc.com. 614-349-6864. e.michellemickens@live4changellc.com.
Global strategic leadership development consultancy.
Lladheena Shabazz, manager with Legalshield.
567-315-2642.
Provides access to law firms on a subscription basis.
Matching Peace
PO Box 605 Maumee, OH 43537. 419-266-7474. matchingpeace.org
Offering small business equity and inclusion training.
Motherhood Portraits by Tiana Lashae
734-658-9221. tlashaephoto.com
Newborn and family lifestyle photographer.
NylaRay Optimistically Bold
427 W Dussel Dr., Suite 210, Maumee. nylaray.com
Offering coaching, companion care and technical writing services to assist with enhancing our community.
Shakhan Kelly Photography
419-318-2098. shakhankelly.com
Life photographer working in digital and film.
The Social Butterfly, LLC
419-367-9765. Thesocialbutterflyllc.com
Small business marketing and promotions and event host.
Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union
1441 Dorr St., 419-255-8876. Toledourban.net
Toledo’s first community development credit union.
Your Computer Needs of Toledo
yourcomputerneeds.net
Offers onsite, online and e-mobile computer training.
EVENTS
Corggens Couture Cakes
corggenscakes.com
Offers event packages, decor and setup.
Distinguished Affairs Event Planning
567-318-3161. distinguishedaffairsplanning.com
Bring your event vision to reality.
First Comes Love Bridal & Weddings
419-250-0108. Firstcomesloveweddings.com
A wedding solutions service that provides wedding planning, decorating and coordination support as well as retail options.
L’Ambiance Banquet Hall
5237 Renwyck Dr., 419-519-9592. Lambiancebh.com
Reception hall.
Par Excel Events, LLC
567-218-3001. Parexcelevents.com. facebook.com/parexcelevents. @parexcelevents on Instagram.
Providing consultation and planning to make your special event organized, stress-free, and successful.
Trazon’s Creations
419-509-1139. facebook.com/trazonscreationsllc
Event and party planner.