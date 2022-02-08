BUYBLACK419 2022

(UPDATED: 2/8/2022)

Toledo and the surrounding areas are home to vibrant businesses owned by Black entrepreneurs. Whether focused on beauty and health or the pursuit of the truth, this sampling of Black-owned businesses have adapted with the times to survive, thrive and demonstrate the love their determined proprietors’ have for northwest Ohio.

FOOD & DRINK

The Abdulrahman Family Bakery

facebook.com/Abdulrahman-Family-Bakery

Small bakery opening March 1.

Al & Zoe’s Fat Boyz

419-419-9972. fatboyzfoodtruck.com

Food truck featuring burgers and wings.

Black Frog Brewery

831 S. McCord, Holland. 567-318-4672. blackfrogbrewery.com

Independent craft brewery.

The Caribbean Breeze

1830 W. Bancroft St., 419-472-2512. facebook.com/DextersJamaicanResturant

Jamaican restaurant and nightlife.

The Classic Lounge

2224 Nebraska Ave., 419-531-3707.

Casual dinner, drinks and nightlife.

Classy Occasions

419-205-0760. classyoccasions.com. classydecorations@yahoo.com

Baked goods by Keisha Lothery.

Club 300

3304 Collingwood Blvd., 419-244-0620. facebook.com/club300inc/

Full-service catering and banquet hall.

Evolution Nightclub

519 N. Reynolds Rd., facebook.com/PartyAtEvolution

“The ultimate party experience.”

Fangboner Farms

1179 Chrissey Rd., Holland. 567-703-6191. fangbonerfarms.com

Fangboner Farms, founded by Roland Richardson in 2009 when he retired from the corporate world, highlights a passion for farming and the culinary arts, resulting in a farm Richardson named Fangboner after the name of a road crossing over the Ohio Turnpike near Fremont Now run by Roland and his daughter Elizabeth, Fangboner Farms offers a variety of items from all over the Midwest, bringing the joys of homegrown flavors and community.

Hot Box Bistro

332 N. Erie St., 419-690-4990. hotboxbistro.com

Restaurant and catering by Chef Keitha Sheares.

Indulging Edibles

419-460-8114. facebook.com/indulgingedibles

Family owned and operated catering company.

Island Soul

1225 Broadway St. 419-699-7579. itsislandsoul.com

Offering Caribbean/West Indian & Soul Food.

Jamaican Spice

1223 N. Byrne Rd., 419-724-2733. jamaicanspicetoledo.com facebook.com/MirageExpress

Jamaican restaurant.

Jera’s Heavenly Sweet

3059 W. Bancroft St. 419-214-1107. jheavenlysweet.com

Making delicious, home baked desserts from scratch.

J’Mae’s Home Cooking

3312 Glendale Ave., 419-720-8222.

Soul food restaurant.

Josephine’s Kitchen

902 Lagrange St., 419-242-6666. facebook.com/JosephinesKitchen

Family style soul food restaurant.

Kim’s Kakes LLC

419-214-9019. kimskakes.net

Offering homemade cakes from scratch.

The Quality Bar

1424 Cherry St., 419-243-3291.

Bar and nightlife.

Ruby’s Kitchen

805 N. Reynolds Rd., 419-578-5388. Msrubyskitchen.com

Soul food restaurant.

Smashdawgs Food Truck

419-280-4670. smashdawgz.com

Featuring delicious hot dogs and fries.

So Sweet Kakes

419-699-5412. facebook.com/sosweetkakes/

Baked goods by Keona Nelson.

Sweet Experience Bakery

2111 N. Reynolds Rd. 567-315-8431. sweetexperience.net

Bakery featuring “Dessert in a Jar.”

TolHouse

1447 N. Summit St. tolhouse.com

Members-only social club.

TriggaMeals

300 E. Wooster, Bowling Green. facebook.com/TriggaMeals

Fresh meals made to order.

We Be Ribs

419-537-9268. Weberibs.com

Food trucks, catering, BBQ, pig roasts and wholesale products.

HEALTH & FITNESS

Blessings in DisguiZe

4334 W. Central Ave., Ste. 226. 419-752-9181.

Clinical social work/therapist.

BOXHOUSE

3205 W. Central Ave. 419-740-0218. facebook.com/BOXHOUSEFIT

BOXHOUSE offers instructor-led, music-driven, boxing-inspired group fitness, corporate wellness, team training and private fitness development & rehabilitation. “Originally I planned to open a small studio with the expectation I would hold classes a few times per day with a small interested group,” explains owner/Wellness and Fitness Director Tina Miller. “We have grown from one instructor to nine in three years, developed 14 formats, which include yoga, Zumba and other non-boxing disciplines, diversified with group rowing and relocated to our newer, larger 3000 sq. foot studio which accommodates it all very nicely.”

Charise’s Touch

1651 Hess Rd. 567-395-2985. facebook.com/Charise1108

Offers facials, waxing and more.

Elite Karate, Fitness and Wellness

2525 N. Reynolds Rd., Ste. 3. 419-665-1544. facebook.com/EliteKarate419

Offering martial arts training for students 3 years old to adult.

Faith and Fitness Ministry

1172 Shadow Ln., 419-260-6086. Faithandfitnessministry.org. ministry.faithandfitness@gmail.com

With a mission to empower individuals to get and stay healthy, in mind, body and spirit.

Gravity Metaphysical Shop

3109 W. Sylvania Ave. 419-360-9858. gravitymetaphysicalshop.com

Metaphysical and spiritual supply shop.

Jaimee Pettis

6625 Maplewood Ave., Sylvania. californiayogastudio.com

Yoga instructor working at California Yoga.

The Mind Matters Counseling

440 S. Reynolds Rd., Ste B. 567-234-7982.

Specializing in youth counseling.

Mitchell Dermatology

815 Commerce Dr., Perrysburg. 419-872-4673. mitchellderm.com

Family-friendly dermatology practice.

Ohio Brasa Brazilian Jiu Jitsu

3141 West Sylvania Ave. 419-410-5483. ohiobrasajiujitsu.com

Featuring instructor Deon Thompson.

OUCH Massage Therapy

340 N. Erie St. ouchtoledo.com

Offering massage therapies to improve health and vitality.

Routines

2121 S. Reynolds Rd. 419-215-1521. routines.online

Dance and fitness studio.

She Jag, LLC

shejag.com

Offering fitness books and “Jag Juice”— Fresh Juices by She Jag.

SONIA Organics

567-249-6621. sonia-organics.com.

Offering organic, natural health food products.

Tiana Taylor

tianataylor.com

Doula and massage therapist.

Wellness Lifestyle Group

2255 W. Laskey. 513-447-3927. wellnesslifestylegroup.com

Providing holistic pain and stress management.

BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE

Beauté Asylum Salon

419-377-9933. @beaute_asylum on Instagram. Lavettecephus.com

“Next Top Nail Artist” winner. Educator, esthetician, and beauty professional.

Beauty Therapy Salon

3312 Glanzman Rd. 567-218-0110. facebook.com/beautytherapysas

Beauty salon.

Blessed Hands Beauty Bar

1028 N. Holland Sylvania Rd., 419-961-0954. facebook.com/blessedhandsbeautybar

Full service salon and spa.

Bridgette’s Beauty Salon

966 S. Reynolds Rd., 419-381-8994. bridgetteshair.mayvenn.com

Beauty salon.

Brittney’s Exclusive Nails

966 S. Reynolds. 419-509-0268. facebook.com/brittneysnailz

Specializing in natural and acrylic nails.

Brows by CJ

5201 Monroe St., Studio 103. 419-460-1912. browsbycj.com

Permanent makeup studio.

Crowns R. SunKissed Natural Studio

719 Phillips Ave. 567-970-0669. shopsunkissedshea.com

Store and salon for natural goods and services.

CrysStyles Hair Salon

5122 Heatherdowns, Ste. 2B. 419-466-3000. facebook.com/crysstyles16

Nail and hair services.

Da Shop

422 E. Broadway St. 419-593-0078. Search “Da Shop” on Facebook.

Barbershop whose employees were featured in “Sons of Toledo” film.

The Doll House Salon

5058 Dorr St. 419-407-5025.

Multi-cultural salon.

Flakes Does Dreads

instagram.com/flakesdoesdreads

Hair stylist at Styles Unlimited.

Kimz Kuttin Up

12 E. Bancroft St., 419-242-0991.

Hair salon.

The Kitchen Salon

419-984-0395. thekitchensalon.com

The thick and beautiful hair of black women can require special attention and skill to keep it manageable while highlighting true beauty and splendor. The Kitchen Salon provides a relaxing and fun space for women to gather and enjoy a soothing hair care treatment, along with special classes on caring for their own hair at home. The Kitchen Salon prides itself in hair care and the skill with which it cares for and accentuates the natural glow of its customers.



Luxe Loxe Beauty Bar

1389 W. Sylvania Ave., Ste. A. 248-462-0016. facebook.com/luxeloxebeautybar

Full service salon.

Nails by Mai

419-944-6182. facebook.com/Nails.By.Mai.419

Providing an array of nail services.

Platinum Sky Nail Bar and Beauty Lounge

4050 Airport Hwy., 419-469-8980. facebook.com/PlatinumSkyNailBar

Beauty salon.

Powell’s Barber and Beauty Supply

901 Nebraska Ave., 419-243-7731. powellsbeauty.com

Full service beauty and barber supply.

Studio 32NINE Salon Suites & Spa

1244 Flaire Dr., 567-315-8499. Studio329salon.com

Beauty salon and spa.

Styles Unlimited

2101 Monroe St., 419-244-6454.

Hair salon.

Tamed Beauty

2903 Dorr St. 419-407-6336. tamedbeauty419.com

Specializing in natural hair care products, wigs and clothing.

Transformations Natural Hair Salon

419-810-1341. facebook.com/Transformations-Natural-Hair-Salon-102646406536248/

Hair salon.

U Change Counseling and Consulting

5726 Southwyck Blvd., Ste. 140. 419-214-9366. uchangellc.com

Counseling and treatment.

FASHION & CLOTHIERS

Autumn Gineen Atelier

1811 Adams St., 567-318-2248. autumngineen.com

Independent fashion designer.

Bag Me

5119 Dorr St., 419-531-9699. facebook.com/BAGME1

Women’s clothing store.

Customtreatz

419-318-8911. @customtreatz on Facebook and Instagram.

Unique handmade jewelry and cellphone case design.



Eden Tailoring

419-503-0620. edentailoring.com

Mobile custom clothier. Specializes in suits and mens fashion.

Excellence T-Shirt

419-601-8165. facebook.com/excellentclothing419

Clothing store.

Eye Envy Eyewear

shopeyeenvyeyewear.com

Online glasses and eyewear store.

The Magical Mystery Shop

5650 W. Central Ave., Ste B. 419-725-9767. themagicalmysteryshop@yahoo.com

facebook.com/themagicalmysteryshop. amazon.com/shop/themagicalmysteryshop. ebay.com/str/themagicalmysteryshop63. etsy.com/shop/themagicalmysteryshop63

An ecommerce store that sells books, records and tie dyed clothing.

Ollie Nicole Clothing

419-392-2524. Ollienicolestore.com. ollienicole1@yahoo.com

Custom clothing designs.

Simply D’Vine Boutique

3606 W. Sylvania Ave., 567-455-5940. Simplydvinebtq.com

Women’s clothing store.

Toledope

3111 Sylvania Ave. 419-290-4105. 419-480-7884. toledopeapparel.com

Born from a perceived need to highlight and support positive products native to Toledo, specifically clothing brands, the formation of Toledope in 2016 by brothers Drake and Chris Bunn has grown into a true local brand. With logos and designs by Drake, who built a storefront in 2018, the brothers are currently preparing for a fashion show in 2022, although a firm date hasn’t been selected yet. Customers seeking a pure Toledo label need look no further than Toledope and its committed founders.

Vintage ’88

419-290-4179. vintage88gear.com

Lifestyle brand offering 90’s nostalgia pieces.

EDUCATION & CHILDCARE

Cardan Montessori Learning Center

419-787-7376. cardanmontessori.com.

Child care service and day care.

Creative Hearts Educated Minds Learning Center

6030 Secor Rd., 419-472-0580.

Child care service and day care.

FAMED Studios

419-273-7423. famedstudios.com

Offering training in fitness, acting, modeling and more.

Gateway Youth Development Program

419-378-9899. gatewayydp@gmail.com

Transitional independent living option for youth.

Ms. Cathy’s Learning Center

1722 N. Detroit Ave., 419-244-0030. facebook.com/mscathyslearningcenter

Preschool and daycare.

Mzz Mary’s House Daycare

811 Belmont Ave., 419-242-8497. facebook.com/MzzMarysHouseDaycare

Preschool and daycare.

HOUSE & HOME

A Wyse Choice Home Care

621 Prentice Ave., 567-343-2802. care.com/b/l/a-wyse-choice-home-care/toledo-oh

A non medical home care provider for elderly and disabled persons who need help with ADLs in the comfort and safety of their own home.

ARK Restoration & Construction

567-275-1535. arktoledo.com

Construction and management.

Callisto Terra Candle Class Studio

201 S. Erie St., Ste. 5. 419-740-0719. callistoterra.com

Offering candles and candle-making classes.

Details By Sino

2705 Nebraska Ave., 419-279-1000. DetailsBySino.com

Car detailer and cash wash.

Hill & Co Ventures Commercial and Residential Painting

2145 E Scott Park Dr., Suite 1150. 419-297-0855

Since 2017.

Kruz N Kleen

1841 Dorr St., 419-255-5336. Kruznkleen.com

Car dealership.

Kynard Enterprises

5242 Angola Rd., 419-699-2679. kynardenterprises.com

Full service building and property maintenance company.

Lafrieda’s Cleaning Services

567-249-9172.

Serving Toledo and the surrounding area.

Maria King

Licensed Commercial Realtor in OH and MI

Independent contractor with Reichle Klein Group

One Seagate, 26th Floor. 419-794-3975. Rkgcommercial.com

An investment property advisor specializing in investment property real estate sales, such as multi-family and retail sites.

Mr. D Carpet Cleaning

7157 Nebraska Ave. 419-861-9414.

Carpet and rug cleaners.

Pasha & Company Professional Cleaning

419-214-7589. facebook.com/PashaProfessionalCleaningCo

Residential and commercial cleaning.

Pyoor Candles

pyoorcandles.com

Candles for home or office.

TheYartisan

419-787-4994. facebook.com/TheYartisan

Crocheted creations by Jackie Williams.

MEDIA

Interfaith Gazette

1232 Flaire Dr., 419-255-7555. interfaithgazette.com

Northwest Ohio faith-based newspaper.

Jasmine Schmenk

JasmineEasler.2@gmail.com. @JasmineSchmenkSings on Facebook. @JasmineSchmenk on Instagram and Youtube.

Local vocalist who performs jazz, musical theatre, pop rock and more.

The Juice FM 107.3

Fleming Street Communications

5902 Southwyck Blvd., 419-861-9582. thejuice1073.com

WJUC (“The Juice”) is “the people’s station,” playing hip hop, rap, RnB, and other contemporary favorites.

Peep Game Comix

peepgamecomix.com. facebook.com/pgcomix

Digital comics platform promoting African American creators.

The Sojourner’s Truth

1811 Adams St., 419-243-0007. thetruthtoledo.com

A small local paper founded and operated by Fletcher Word covering local news and the African American community, The Truth made its debut in April, 2002 and has grown in the years since, now enjoying a loyal following of over 60,000 readers each week. The Truth brings an honest look at topics that affect the local community, keeping readers up to date with a progressive editorial bent. A proud member of The Society of Professional Journalists, The Sojourner’s Truth lives up to its historical namesake with veracity and a learned perspective.

The Toledo Journal

419-472-4521. thetoledojournal.com

African American-owned newspaper serving the communities of Toledo and Northwest Ohio since 1975.

The Truth Gallery

1811 Adams St. 419-243-0007. thetruthtoledo.com

Art gallery featuring local creators.

PROFESSIONALS & BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

Abyrdseyephoto

3613 Monroe St. 567-343-2886. abyrdseyephoto.com

Photography studio specializing in prints and photobooks.

Ariel Ellis Digital Solutions

419-482-8072. arielellisdigitalsolutions.com

Specializing in web development/management.

Best Choice Insurance LLC

bcinsurance18@gmail.com

An Independent Insurance broker.

Blue Force Mobile Training Team

P.O. Box 422 Perrysburg, Ohio, 43552. 434-466-1287. blueforcemobiletrainingteam.com

Provides custom designed onsite training.

Eric Price State Farm

2600 N. Reynolds Rd., Ste. 102-a. 419-586-6030. statefarm.com/agent/us/oh/toledo/eric-price-41kdc1ys000

Auto, home and life insurance.

Live 4 Change, LLC

Live4changellc.com. 614-349-6864. e.michellemickens@live4changellc.com.

Global strategic leadership development consultancy.

Lladheena Shabazz, manager with Legalshield.

567-315-2642.

Provides access to law firms on a subscription basis.

Matching Peace

PO Box 605 Maumee, OH 43537. 419-266-7474. matchingpeace.org

Offering small business equity and inclusion training.

Motherhood Portraits by Tiana Lashae

734-658-9221. tlashaephoto.com

Newborn and family lifestyle photographer.

NylaRay Optimistically Bold

427 W Dussel Dr., Suite 210, Maumee. nylaray.com

Offering coaching, companion care and technical writing services to assist with enhancing our community.

Shakhan Kelly Photography

419-318-2098. shakhankelly.com

Life photographer working in digital and film.

The Social Butterfly, LLC

419-367-9765. Thesocialbutterflyllc.com

Small business marketing and promotions and event host.

Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union

1441 Dorr St., 419-255-8876. Toledourban.net

Toledo’s first community development credit union.

Your Computer Needs of Toledo

yourcomputerneeds.net

Offers onsite, online and e-mobile computer training.

EVENTS

Corggens Couture Cakes

corggenscakes.com

Offers event packages, decor and setup.

Distinguished Affairs Event Planning

567-318-3161. distinguishedaffairsplanning.com

Bring your event vision to reality.

First Comes Love Bridal & Weddings

419-250-0108. Firstcomesloveweddings.com

A wedding solutions service that provides wedding planning, decorating and coordination support as well as retail options.

L’Ambiance Banquet Hall

5237 Renwyck Dr., 419-519-9592. Lambiancebh.com

Reception hall.

Par Excel Events, LLC

567-218-3001. Parexcelevents.com. facebook.com/parexcelevents. @parexcelevents on Instagram.

Providing consultation and planning to make your special event organized, stress-free, and successful.

Trazon’s Creations

419-509-1139. facebook.com/trazonscreationsllc

Event and party planner.