Boyd’s collecting blankets this February

As if you needed another reason to stop by Boyd’s Retro Candy, especially during Valentine’s Day month, you can give the gift of warmth to area families.

Through most of the month of February, Boyd’s will host a collection box for Project PJ, a bedtime essentials drive held by the SeaGate Food Bank.

The event sees SeaGate gathering blankets, pillowcases, pajamas, miscellaneous hygiene items and more. At the end of the drive, the items are sorted and given (in a pillowcase) to a needy family in the northwest Ohio area.

If you can’t make it to Boyd’s, you can still help by dropping off donations at 526 High Street, calling 419-244-6996 to schedule a pickup or donating via their website at seagatefoodbank.org.

Boyd’s Retro Candy, 954 Phillips Ave. 419-720-7387. boydsretrocandy.com