A Treasure of a Store

No One Walks Out Empty Handed

“What do you need?” is most likely the first question you’ll hear from Crystal Coleman, the founder and owner of the store, Hidden Treasures. She doesn’t ask because she wants to make a sale, she asks because she wants to help. “If someone needs something, I figure out how to get it,” said Coleman, who opened up a physical retail store in November of 2020. In less than a year since Hidden Treasures opened, Coleman has either organized or taken part in Christmas and Easter giveaways, Backpacks for Humans, and school supplies drives.

“Right after we opened, I decided to run a ‘bring a toy or gift for a needy child and get a discount’ special,” Coleman said. She called it the “Twelve Kids of Christmas,” and Hidden Treasures was able to help sixteen children. By the next Christmas, the store helped close to 70 children. Hidden Treasures did an Easter Basket giveaway, in which Coleman planned to give a small goody bag and free Easter Bunny photos for the kids. “It ended up being two separate weekends with over 400 Easter baskets given out,” Coleman says.

Her cousin, Karen Peterson, is a part of Backpacks for Humans, a group of people who meet each Sunday to fill backpacks with necessities and to provide a meal. “We started donating a lot of items to them, since we got so much in each load,” Coleman explained. Shoes, toiletries and other hygiene supplies were sent in support.

“If someone walks in her store in need of warm clothing and no money, they will walk out with whatever they need,” said a close friend of Coleman, who wished to remain anonymous.

“That’s just who I am,” Coleman said.

Besides giveaways, Coleman reaches out to her regular customers, who’ve become friends, too. When she learned of a death in the family of one of her customers, the store organized some prize giveaways to help cover the cost of the funeral, and raised close to $800. When she found out about a family that was in a house fire, she reached out to them to see if they would like to pick out clothing or shoes.

“We have so much product I can never sell it all,” Coleman said. “I would rather it be used by someone who needs it than just sit and accumulate.”

From Student to Shop Owner

Coleman had recently graduated from nursing school, and was beginning her bridge program when COVID hit. This put her four children, plus a 2 year-old foster child in virtual school, along with Coleman. She decided to put her schooling on hold, and began purchasing liquidated pallets and reselling them at a fraction of the retail price. Business was going well, so Coleman was able to open a physical store. The store is a family affair: her children work the store during school breaks and in the summer, and her husband, who works full-time at Jeep, also helps out when he can. Coleman’s 16-year-old niece, Destinee Arnold, wakes up early to do her online school, and then spends the rest of the day working at Hidden Treasures. “I’d be lost without her,” Coleman said.

An Uncertain Future

Lately, business has been slow, however. Coleman, whose store won a Best of Toledo award for Best New Business, is contemplating closing the shop. “I’ve been fighting with the decision,” Coleman said. “Not only are we able to do all this, but a lot of customers have become friends.”

Coleman tells the story of a woman who came in looking for pop-up tents. Her son had recently died, and she wanted the tents for some shade at the funeral home. Coleman not only gave her a deal on the tents, but she learned that this woman’s grandson was going to be celebrating his first birthday soon.

“I customized a toy Jeep for free.” Coleman said, putting pictures of his father, who was a policeman, on the Jeep along with his badge number. “I felt bad that his daughter didn’t get anything for her birthday, so we made her a memory lantern and gave her gifts, too.”

Coleman loves to give back to the community because she says without them, Hidden Treasures wouldn’t be here. “Giving back is the least we can do.” However, people aren’t shopping, and Coleman worries about going into debt. She’s recently taken on a nursing job to help cover the costs of the store because it’s been difficult to get loans.

“It would be horrible for the community if the store closes,” Coleman’s friend said. “She truly cares and gives back.”