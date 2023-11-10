On the Radar November 2023

$6 Million USDA Urban Forestry Award for RE-TREE Toledo

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur and Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the award of $6.1 for Toledo’s Restoring and Enhancing Tree Canopy for Resilience, Equity and Engagement (RE-TREE Toledo). With a citywide tree canopy of approximately 17%, Toledo falls short of the target of 35-40% (for the greatest marginal cooling, and appropriate for the climate). The grant will increase tree cover in local, urban disadvantaged communities where the lack of canopy increases vulnerability to the health and environmental impacts of extreme heat. The US Forest Service selected 385 grant proposals from entities working to increase equitable access to trees and nature, and the benefits they provide for cooling city streets and improving air quality while promoting food security, public health and safety. fs.usda.gov/managing-land/urban-forests/ucf

First Thursday Luncheons continue

The First Thursday Luncheon Series, presented by a coalition of local peace and justice advocates and organized by St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, is back for a sixth season. The gatherings are held on the first Thursdays of October through April with the exception of December. This season’s talks will address topics including climate change, mental illness, the state of newspapers and investigative journalism and other topics.Food is served at noon, followed by a presentation and a question and answer period. $15 for lunch and presentation; bring your own lunch, $5 for the presentation only. St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 428 N.Erie. Parking available next to the church. Contact 419-344-1295 or lormanj2022@gmail.com.

Digging up the yard and recognizing partners

The Lucas County Commissioners broke ground on a 40,000-square foot expansion of the Lucas County Canine Care and Control (LC4) shelter with an expected completion date in Spring 2025. They also recognized project partner Charles E. Boyk Law Offices for its financial support for the care and feeding of local shelter dogs and to promote adoptions. The centerpiece of this partnership is the creation of the Adoption Center at LC4, funded by Charles Boyk Law Cares, a program the law firm operates to fund charities and causes in our community. Learn more at charlesboyk-law.com and https://lucascountydogs.com/.