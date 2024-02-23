Toledo Alliance of Black School Educators Connects, Unites

The Toledo Alliance of Black School Educators is working to connect and unite African American educators in the Greater Toledo area.

Members of the organization work within their communities to better the education system here in Toledo. The organization is an affiliate of the Ohio Alliance of Black School Educators.

“The purpose of the Alliance is to promote and facilitate quality education for all students, particularly students of African descent, to establish a coalition of educators of African descent and others involved in the educational process, to create various forums for the exchange of ideas and strategies to improve educational opportunities (and) to influence public policy concerning the education of people of African descent,” the Ohio Alliance of Black School Educators wrote on the website.

The organization not only connects Black educators with other Black educators in the Toledo area, but works to better the education system here in Toledo.

Every year, the alliance gives out scholarships to graduating seniors in our area. Visit their square.site to donate to the fund.

The organization holds several events throughout the year to raise money for their scholarships and other programs. To keep up with what the organization is up to, visit their Facebook page.