Celebrate Black History Month With These Events

Fri. 9

African American Legacy Project Exhibit

African American Legacy Project will host Reflect. Inspire. Lead: Nurturing the African American Legacy to Inspire the Leaders of Tomorrow. This event is part of the University of Toledo’s Black History Month celebration. Registration is required.

1326 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo

Sat. 10

Damen Cook and Friends

Damen Cook and Friends will celebrate Black History Month with an afternoon of jazz at the Mott Branch Library.

1085 Dorr St., Toledo

Feb. 16 and Feb. 17

Tales of Zora Neale Hurston : Presented by New Works Writers Series

A theatrical production presented by New Works Writers Series. Ticketed.

601 Conant St., Maumee

Feb. 17

Summer of Soul Film Screening

An event celebrating Black history, culture, and fashion is the subject of a powerful documentary Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson directed..

3900 King Rd., Toledo

LGBTQ Black Excellence Mixer

Equality Toledo hosts an evening celebrating Black Queer Excellence at Golden Hind Wine Bar.

915 N. Summit St., Toledo

Toledo Symphony Celebrates Black History Month

Join Toledo Symphony musicians for a performance celebrating Black History Month at Lucille’s at TolHouse.

1447 N. Summit St., Toledo

Feb. 19

Movies Monday : Higher Learning

CAP and BSU at University of Toledo host a viewing of the movie Higher Learning. Registration is required.

2801 W Bancroft St., Toledo

Feb. 21

Beauty Shop Talk

The University of Toledo will partner with local minority beauticians and estheticians to discuss hot topics related to women of color. Registration is required.

2801 W Bancroft St., Toledo

Barbershop Talk

There will be free food, health screenings, and haircuts. Thank you for tipping your barber! The event is sponsored by Brothers on the Rise, the Student African American Brotherhood, and the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs.

2801 W Bancroft St., Toledo

Feb. 22

Coffee and Conversations for Black History Month

Savor the flavors of history and community at the University of Toledo’s Black History Month event, hosted at Jera’s Heavenly Sweets.

3059 W Bancroft St., Toledo

Step Into Black History Through Dance

An instructor will guide you through an energetic and fun-filled step class filled with music by Black History Month greats at the Mott Branch Library.

1085 Dorr St., Toledo

Feb. 24 and Feb. 25

Soulful Praise Gospel Concert

The Office of Multicultural Student Success partners with Friendship Baptist Church for a special two-day celebration.

5301 Nebraska Ave., Toledo

Feb. 24

Not Your Average Ensemble: A Night Of Black Voices

This cabaret-style fundraising event will feature show-stopping selections from musicals representing black culture.

2413 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo